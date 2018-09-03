Atlantic City Fashion Week returns this week for another season of runway shows.
The event will take place Sept. 5-8 at the Showboat Atlantic City.
Atlantic City Fashion Week is a multi-day showcase of ready-to-wear and couture fashions by up-and-coming designers and students that started in 2011.
On Wednesday, the 13th season will kick off with a panel lecture featuring industry professionals including models, hair and make-up artists and fashion journalists.
Thursday will feature student and novice designers. Friday will showcase Ready to Wear collections from today’s hottest designers and retailers. Then on Saturday, couture high fashion will be featured.
The week’s events also include an awards ceremony for top designers and male, female and child models.
General admission tickets are available for the Student Showcase on Thursday ($30 and $50), Ready to Wear on Friday ($40, $75 and $90) and the Couture fashion show ($50, $75 and $100) and after-party event on Saturday.
For tickets and more information, visit atlanticcityfashionweek.com.
— Lauren Carroll
