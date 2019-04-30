ATLANTIC CITY — Approximately 20 food vendors are expected to park their trucks in Brighton Park this June for the third annual Atlantic City Food Truck festival.
“After this long, cold winter we are excited to bring an outdoor celebration to this scenic oceanfront park,” said BJ Hamilton, owner of the company behind the festival, 609 Event Productions.
The festival, which benefits The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, will run Saturday, June 8 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 9 from noon to 6 p.m.
Organizers said the event highlights a diverse mobile food scene that has emerged across the tri-state area in the recent years.
According to a news release, this year will feature American staples such as pulled pork, french fries, burgers and ice cream sundaes along with empanadas, tacos, Italian rice balls, sushi rolls and cannolis.
The menus will also include unique items such as the “Spudwich” fried cheese curds.
A complete list of food trucks can be found on the official event website, acfoodtruckfest.com.
Beer and wine will be available.
Along with an array of food and drink options, the festival will host live music on the park stage all weekend long from some of the area’s top local bands.
There will also be kids activities on the lawn inside the park, including face painters and the Atlantic City Aquarium’s “Touch Tank.”
