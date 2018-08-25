The children attending the Civil War Living History Day may remember details of the battle of the North versus the South a little more easily than their peers who did not.
Re-enactors representing the 12th New Jersey Company K had a group of more than 25 children marching in formation, carrying wooden rifles, and shooting and charging at their parents during the children’s drill Saturday afternoon at Historic Batsto Village.
This hands-on learning may make it easier to remember the facts told to the children by Steve Kay, who serves as a first lieutenant in the company.
Before the drill started, Kay asked the children who were the presidents of the North and South and what were the names of the soldiers who fought for the North.
Prior to talking to the children, Kay said the 12th New Jersey Union Volunteer Infantry, Company K, was a real unit that was recruited in 1862, fought at Gettysburg and kept battling until the end of the war. A company that started with 1,000 men finished with a couple hundred by the end of the war.
The unit was recruited from the South Jersey area — Burlington, Camden, Salem, Atlantic and Cumberland counties, Kay said.
Kay started re-enacting in 1999. When he was the age of the children attending Saturday, he was interested in World War II, but his father told him a piece of family history that he never knew previously.
“My dad one day said, ‘Hey, do you know that you have an ancestor that was killed at Gettysburg?’” Kay said.
That made Kay start to read about the Civil War. He visited battlefields and attended re-enactments with his father: “In 1998, I saw a re-enactment out at Gettysburg that had 18,000 troops in it, and I said, ‘I have to stop watching these things and start joining.’”
Al DiSalvio, of Bellmawr, Camden County, is a history buff who has been coming to Batsto for 30 years. DiSalvio brought his wife, daughter and granddaughter to the Civil War Living History Day.
“I took the family to Gettysburg in 1993,” said DiSalvio, 60, who added attending re-enactments allows a person to see firsthand what is usually only read about in books.
DiSalvio was interested in the medical aspect: How did they take care of these guys who were shot to pieces?
Technology and medicine never caught up to what was happening on the battlefield, DiSalvio said.
Tony Rabchuk, 52, of Mays Landing, had enough interest in the Civil War Living History Day to convince his wife and another couple, his neighbors, to attend with him. A friend forwarded a link about Saturday’s event to Rabchuk, who was a Civil War re-enactor from 1990 to 1995.
Rabchuk’s interest in the Civil War was sparked by such late 1980s and early 1990s movies as “Gettysburg,” starring Jeff Daniels and Martin Sheen, and “Glory,” starring Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick.
“I was always a history bug, but when the movies came out, that stimulated the interest,” said Rabchuk, who added he wanted to restimulate his appetite for history by attending Civil War Living History Day.
