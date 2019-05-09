A quartet of soulful male R&B vocalists will spend Saturday evening serenading all of the women in the audience during the Mother's Day Music Festival inside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The lineup for the 11th annual Mother's Day Music Festival features Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, KEM, Al B. Sure and Christopher Williams. Maze and Kem performed as part of the festival in 2017.
Maze is a throw back to a time when the musicianship or the band was as much of an attraction as lead singer Frankie Beverly in R&B music.
Maze released nine albums that sold at least 500,000 copies between 1977 to 1993. They are an act with a devoted following - next year is their 50th anniversary - that is arguably more popular in the South than in the Mid-Atlantic states.
When seeing Maze live, it is likely they will be perform at least three of their top 15 R&B singles, "Back In Stride," "Running Away" and "Before I Let Go" along with live concert favorite, "Joy and Pain."
Grammy-nominated vocalist Kem, 49, is mostly known for his singing ability, but he also is a keyboard player, producer and songwriter.
Kem's last three studio albums of original material, which were released in 2005, 2010 and 2014, each made it into the top 5 of Billboard Magazine's Top 200 albums chart.
There ls a good chance Kem will sing at least two of his top 25 R&B singles during his set. The most likely candidates are "I Can't Stop Loving You" and "If It's Love."
The Mother's Day Music Festival is really for lovers of R&B music. The proof of that is that act that has had the most success on the pop charts - singer Al B. Sure - will be one of the first two artists performing.
Sure, who is now 50, had success right from the beginning.
The singer's first single from 1988, "Nite and Day," was a No. 7 pop hit and a No. 1 R&B smash.
Sure arguably had more R&B chart success than anyone else who will be performing on Saturday, but all of his known radio singles came during a short period of time between 1988 and 1992.
For people who don't remember when Sure had hits, he may be more known for hosting and producing a romantically themed nighttime radio music program, titled "The Secret Garden," which blends music and celebrity guests.
When Sure, who was raised in Mount Vernon, N.Y., performs, he is most likely to sing his singles, "Nite and Day" and "If I'm Not Your Lover" (featuring Slick Rick), a No. 2 R&B hit from 1989.
Williams, 51, a New York City native, is as well known for his stage acting as for his singing.
Williams had four top-10 R&B singles between 1989 and 1993: "Talk to Myself"; "Promises, Promises"; "Every Little Thing U Do" and the No. 1 R&B hit "I'm Dreamin'."
