Jehron and Tianna Holland of Absecon
Tianna and Jehron Holland, of Absecon, won $59,937 in cash and prizes, including a Disney cruise to the Bahamas as a family vacation, during the Feb. 8 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune.'

 Carol Kaelson / provided

An Absecon couple will be headed on a Disney cruise to the Bahamas as part of the more than $59,000 in cash and prizes they won during Friday's episode of "Wheel of Fortune."

Tianna and Jehron Holland met in college. They have been married for eight years and have three children. Tianna is a billing data analyst, and Jehron is a security officer, according to information provided by the show.

"Wheel of Fortune" was part of the Hollands' love story.

When they were dating and living an hour away from each other, they made a tradition of watching together while talking on the phone, according to the show.

Jehron Holland submitted the video and application to appear on "Wheel."

The Hollands competed against two other married couples during the show's Aulani Resort Hawaii Vacation week. They hoped to use any winnings to take their family on a vacation.

