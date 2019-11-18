GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Earlier this month, the Absegami High School girls volleyball team played a home game against Nutley to start the state Group III tournament.
Four students recorded the action taking place inside the gym because it was a playoff match.
Two students had video cameras mounted on tripods. One stood on the gym floor while the other was placed on a platform above the action. Another student shot video and stills with the same camera while a fourth student operated a still camera.
Parents, friends and relatives can now rewatch the jubliation of the girls winning their first playoff match whenever they like and as often as they like through a new deal struck between the township and Absegami.
The township agreed to allow someone from the high school to oversee G-TV Channel 97 and provide free content for the cable channel, said Chris Johansen, township manager.
The high school gained greater exposure for the work filmed by its media students, whether it’s sports, morning news broadcasts or such events as “Dancing with the Staff,” Johansen said.
One of the problems of having the township run G-TV Channel 97 included training someone new to oversee the operation anytime the assigned employee retires or leaves the job.
According to Johansen, the high school has a media department, an in-house TV station, Gami-TV, a TV curriculum and is less likely to have turnover of its media teachers. Michael Piotrowski is the high school media arts instructor at Absegami.
Currently, programs are taped first and later placed on G-TV to be watched.
Broadcasting live on G-TV is a work in progress, Johansen said.
“Possibly, they can do graduation in the future,” Johansen said. “The goal is to livestream over the internet. There is only so much content (the township) can generate.”
Haleigh Schafer, 16, is an Absegami junior in the honors digital video and editing class. Schafer shot both video and still pictures of the volleyball match.
“I love videos. I like it is really interesting, and it could possibly be my future,” said Schafer, who added she loves shooting volleyball and football. “Friday night lights is definitely my favorite.”
