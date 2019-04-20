Actor and comedian Rob Schneider visited several Cumberland County businesses Friday before his show at Millville’s Levoy Theatre.
Those who met the “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” star and frequent Adam Sandler collaborator seemed to have the same impression.
“He was very down to earth,” said Aaron Goberdhan, 35, owner of Nature’s Cafe & Juice Bar in Vineland. “He was a really nice guy, (and) very knowledgeable about health foods and juicing.”
Goberdhan said Schneider ordered “lots of juices and wraps.” He even came back Saturday.
The comedian also stopped by The Royal Leaf cigar shop in Millville.
“He really enjoyed our atmosphere,” owner Pete Irizarry said. “We have a lot of art in our cigar shop, and he was really into it.”
Irizarry, 46, said he was ringing up a customer when Schneider walked in the door. He said he recognized Schneider instantly.
“(Schneider) asked for some Cubans, and I said, ‘We can’t sell those yet,’ and we just laughed,” Irizarry said.
