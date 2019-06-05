ATLANTIC CITY — A Medford woman was crowned Ms. New Jersey Senior America 2019 on Wednesday at Harrah’s Resort.
Winner Debra Canale proved you are never too old to be in the best shape of your life, bringing the crowd to its feet during an impressive acrobatic routine. She will go on to compete for the title of Ms. Senior America in October at Harrah’s.
The pageant for women 60 and older seeks to redefine traditional concepts of beauty, as a group of judges crowns the woman with the most “dignity, maturity and inner beauty,” according to the show’s program.
Eleven women from across the state competed in this year’s pageant. Fourth runner-up was Betty Jean Pace, of Toms River; third runner-up was Dale Browndorf, of Margate; second runner-up was Donna King, of Egg Harbor Township; and first runner-up was Denise Ely, of Red Bank. In addition to winning the crown, Canale received the Miss Congeniality award.
Each contestant approached her talent performance in a unique way. Roxanne Terramagra, of Egg Harbor City, showed off her passion for photography. Jean Pace, of Toms River, wowed the crowd with an on-stage split at the end of her dance routine. Debra Paradiso, of Morristown, taught a basic self-defense lesson.
Ms. New Jersey Senior 2018 Suzie Neustadter handed off the state crown to Canale, but not before sharing her experiences over the past year and earning a standing ovation for her performance of Adele’s “Someone Like You.”
