The spotlight turns to the seldom acknowledged work of caregivers in a new exhibit that opens Saturday at the Stockton University Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City.
The African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey presents Raymond W. Holman, Jr.'s exhibit, "Portraits of Caregivers," until July 31 at the Noyes Arts Garage on Fairmount Avenue.
"The topic of caregiving is an important subject for the museum to address because it is something that most of us will have to deal with sooner or later," said museum president and founder Ralph Hunter in a statement.
"Caring for the Caregiver," a panel discussion and the exhibit opening reception will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the main hall of the Arts Garage.
The panel will consist of current and former caregivers, who will share lessons learned while navigating the often-turbulent waters of caring for someone they love.
Panel moderator and aspiring author, Kyle Ruffin will read from her upcoming book, "In Stroke's Shadow," which chronicles the three-year period she served as sole caregiver for her mother, who suffered three strokes.
Bobby Greene, who will be a part of the panel, is among the South Jersey residents whose portraits are part of the exhibit. Two other South Jersey residents - Judah Dorrington and Shermaine Gunther-Gary - served as family caregivers and also have their portraits in the exhibit.
Representatives from Atlantic County agencies, the Stockton Center on Successful Aging, AtlantiCare & Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice will be on hand to share information and resources.
Holman's photographs confront the viewer with the reality of caring for aging or ill family members suffering from Alzheimers, dementia and physical ailments as they approach the end of life Holman, who is based in Philadelphia, has had his work has been shown at the Brooklyn Museum of Art and published widely.
"The Portraits of Caregivers" exhibit has been curated from Holman's long-term project titled, "Portraits of Family Caregivers of People with Alzheimer's/Dementia."
