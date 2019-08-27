The Atlantic City Latino Festival returns on Sept. 22 to Bader Field after a long hiatus, Mayor Frank M. Gilliam, Jr. announced Tuesday.
Atlantic City Latino Festival 2019 will be made possible through partnerships with the city, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, the state's Department of Community Affairs, Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office, Hispanic Alliance of Atlantic County and Organization Azteca.
The Atlantic City Latino Festival 2019 is a free event that will be held from noon to 8 p.m.
Ranjbar was ordered to be deported to Afghanistan, but that deportation never came. Ranjbar …
Bachata pioneer Luis Vargas, a Dominican singer-songwriter and musician, will be one of the live performers, according to the aclatinofest.com website.
"My administration is happy to see the return of the Atlantic City Latino Festival. I am always in favor of celebrating the beauty and diversity of the residential base in Atlantic City,” said Mayor Gilliam in a statement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.