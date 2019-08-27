Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public

The Atlantic City Latino Festival returns Sept. 22 to Bader Field after a long hiatus, Mayor Frank M. Gilliam Jr. announced Tuesday.

Atlantic City Latino Festival 2019 will be made possible through partnerships with the city, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, the state's Department of Community Affairs, Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office, Hispanic Alliance of Atlantic County and Organization Azteca.

The Atlantic City Latino Festival 2019 is a free event that will be held from noon to 8 p.m.

Bachata pioneer Luis Vargas, a Dominican singer-songwriter and musician, will be one of the live performers, according to the aclatinofest.com website.

"My administration is happy to see the return of the Atlantic City Latino Festival. I am always in favor of celebrating the beauty and diversity of the residential base in Atlantic City,” Gilliam said in a statement. 

