After almost ten years pushing for a skatepark in the city, the nonprofit Skate AC hopes to see the community get back on their boards now that construction on Sovereign Avenue has finished.
“It’s really like a dream come true right now,” said Jason Klotz, a lifelong skater and one of the leaders of Skate AC.
Workers finished smoothing wet cement on a new quarter pipe on Tuesday, but decided to leave a few graffiti-coated bricks exposed in the back. Zach Katzen, a member of both Skate AC and 48 blocks, said leaving the back of the ramp untouched means that the bones showing the park’s past park are still there.
Klotz, 30, first started advocating a skate park in 2010, but always wanted a place to skate on Absecon Island since his father got him started surfing and skating in Margate when he was about 12 years-old.
Klotz said the main reason he continued to push for the park, which is across the street from the Boys and Girls Club and down the street from an elementary school, was to give the community something he didn’t have growing up.
“We were looked at like punks and we dealt with a lot of police and a lot of security at a young age,” he said.
With the lack of a park nearby, he said he watched some lose their passion for the sport and some go down the wrong path, falling into opioid addiction.
“That always really hurt my heart because I knew that maybe not all of them would have been saved, but if we would’ve had something to do and a culture to thrive in and a culture to feel a part of a community people maybe would have wanted to go to a park everyday,” he said.
Klotz joined another local skater going to meetings held by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. In 2013, CRDA promised them an ambitious and expensive skatepark that would sit in the empty lot along near the Atlantic City Expressway entrance.
But those plans never picked up speed, so he and his friends took measures into their own hands in 2015, building their own ramps and ledges in a do-it-yourself park on Sovereign Avenue.
When that park, known as "back sov," was torn down in 2017 Klotz said the tight-knit skating community suffered a “traumatic” blow.
“We had something good going in a city that doesn’t have much going for youth,” he said.
Now, after creating a GoFundMe Page, having Katzen join to help the group become an official nonprofit and getting approval from Mayor Frank Gilliam and city officials, Klotz thinks that community will return.
“I know for sure that after that park is open if you go and check it out within a few months you’re going to see that same diverse group of young and old-- whether its back Maryland or Margate-- it doesn’t matter. Everybody comes out from every part of the island with skateboards,” he said.
He’s seen skateboarding provide a community and social aspect that he hasn’t seen with other sports.
“The competition thing is not the big goal to win,” he said. “It’s just being together, enjoying the moment and riding your board in the sunshine-- that's the win and if you land your trick on top of that, then you really won.”
The GoFundMe raised more than $12,000, which included large donations from the Hard Rock Hotel Casino and the Jingoli family, for a Philadelphia skate company, 5fth Pocket, to build a professional park.
Jesse Clayton, 5th Pocket’s founder, agreed to build a park valued at double of what was raised.
His company has built large-scale municipal parks across the country in the past, but will not be making a profit from the Atlantic City project.
“It has nothing to do with what we get paid. It has everything to do with instilling some value in these kids,” Clayton said.
Clayton, who is a skater himself, said he saw the construction of the park as a chance to build a relationship with the community for future projects.
“Those are our people, we speak their language we understand how desperately kids want a place to skate,” he said.
Regulations will most likely fall under the city to decide, but the goal of the park is to remain open and accessible, Councilman Jimmy Chen said.
"When kids skate in a skate park it's way better than skating in the street. It's much safer," Chen said.
Other parks with larger ramps and more ledges such as one in Ocean City requires skaters to wear helmets and has staffing during regulated hours.
Clayton believes that empowering kids to have a personal connection with the park will encourage them to self-police the area.
“It’s getting them to understand this is yours and you should take care of it,” he said.
Klotz lives in Las Vegas now with his wife, but plans to return to Atlantic City to start programming that will include board donations and lessons from instructors at the park.
The park got a fresh paint job Wednesday with the help of a few local artists who transformed one rail into a bright blue lizard.
It will have a soft opening and then a grand opening June 21 to celebrate Go Skateboarding Day and the start of 48 blocks art show.
Skate AC has also started talks with the city for another park and with the organization behind Warped Tour for ways to get involved.
“What we want to do is highlight the areas of the community that people either need to know about or be aware about and just know the jewels of Atlantic City outside of the casinos.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.