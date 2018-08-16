Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers is sponsoring free community health fairs in Pleasantville and Atlantic City to celebrate National Health Center Week 2018, according to a news release.
Pleasantville will celebrate from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Merle Pavilion. Atlantic City’s fair will be 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot adjacent to the Atlantic County Civil Courts at North South Carolina Avenue between Bacharach Boulevard and Arctic Avenue.
Both events include free backpack giveaways, health screenings, a health fair with community partners, free food and entertainment such as face painting, photo booths and bouncy houses, the release said.
National Health Center Week, which ends Saturday, is meant to raise awareness about the goals of and milestones reached by America’s health centers and their staff.
Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers is one of many U.S. health centers that serve more than 27 million people.
— Marissa Luca
