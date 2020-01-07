Christina Tabasco, an Atlantic City resident, competes 8 p.m. Saturday on a new Discovery series, titled "Man Vs. Bear."
"Man Vs Bear" is an all-new competition series pitting humans against powerful grizzlies. Tabasco, 34, is a bartender.
Each week, three grizzlies - Bart, Tank and Honey Bump - take on three new human competitors at their Utah sanctuary to test the limits of strength, speed and stamina.
All challenges will be based on the bears' natural instincts as well as predatory skills and actions, whether it's engaging in a game of tug of war or using brute force to roll giant logs.
Each episode includes five distinct challenges inspired by what bears do naturally in the wild, pushing the competing men and women to their limits.
In the final round, the top two competitors come face-to-face with Bart, who stands 8-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 1,400 pounds. The human competitor who earns the most points of the day will be named champion.
At the end of the season, the top three competitors with the most points return one more time for the super-human showdown against the bears.
