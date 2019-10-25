Medicare open enrollment -- the time beneficiaries can review and change Medicare choices -- runs through Dec. 7, and counselors from Atlantic County’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program are available to help.
SHIP counselors can help review and compare plans and assist seniors in make choices about which plan is best for them, both in terms of cost and coverage.
Coverage selected during this time becomes effective as of January 1, 2020, the county said in a press release.
To schedule an in-person or telephone appointment with a SHIP counselor, call 1-888-426-9243 or 609-645-5965, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Whether through Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan, the county said beneficiaries have many of the same benefits, including certain preventive benefits and cancer screenings available at no cost when provided by qualified and participating health professionals.
For those who qualify for Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD), the state pays the Part D monthly drug company premium and reduces the copay share to $5 for generic drugs and $7 for name brand drugs.
The Specified Low Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB) program pays your monthly Part B premium.
To apply for those state programs, call an Atlantic County SHIP counselor at 1-888-426-9243.
Medicare beneficiaries with limited income and resources may be eligible for Extra Help paying for their prescription drug coverage costs. To learn more about Extra Help assistance visit socialsecurity.gov/i1020 or call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213. (TTY, 1-800-325-0778) or an Atlantic County SHIP counselor.
To view and compare available plan options visit www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) 24-hours a day/7 days a week. TTY users may call 1-877-486-2048.
-- Michelle Brunetti Post
