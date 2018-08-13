Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bob Dylan announced an Atlantic City stop during his upcoming fall tour.
The folk rock singer-songwriter will be playing at the Hard Rock Atlantic City Hotel and Casino's Etess Arena on Nov. 17.
Ticket prices will range between $45 to $115 and will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased through the Hard Rock Atlantic City Hotel and Casinos website.
