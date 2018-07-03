OCEAN CITY — The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company will present four performances of "A Chorus Line" as part of its 11th season.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. July 10, 11 and 13 and 2 p.m. July 12 at the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center. This show will feature a professional cast of performers from Ocean City Theatre Company’s New York City casting process and the musicians of the Ocean City Pops.
"A Chorus Line" is a concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition that explores the lives of seventeen aspiring performers. In the end, only eight will remain. The show features musical numbers like "What I Did for Love," "One," I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," and "I Hope I Get It."
Tickets range from $25-$30. To purchase tickets call 609-399-6111 or see www.oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice.
This show does contain mature content and is recommended for adult audiences.
To learn more about the Greater Ocean City Theatre Company and other upcoming professional and educational programming see www.oceancitytheatrecompany.com
