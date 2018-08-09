The American Red Cross is asking local citizens to give blood and platelets to help combat an emergency summer blood shortage that began in July, according to a press release.
Donations are critical, particularly donations from those with type O blood, according to a press release.
Everyone who donates blood or platelets until August 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, according to a press release.
To donate, those interested are encouraged to download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit their website.
Calls can also be made to 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Donors who have already contributed this summer may be able to donate again, since blood can be given every 56 days, according to a press release.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.