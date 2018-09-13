Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Viewed of
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Viewed of
Thank you for reading pressofAtlanticCity.com. You're entitled to view a limited number of articles for free every 30 days. To view another article you will need to purchase a subscription at pressofatlanticcity.com/subscribe.
Viewed of
Thank you for reading pressofAtlanticCity.com. You're entitled to view a limited number of articles for free every 30 days. To view another article you will need to purchase a subscription at pressofatlanticcity.com/subscribe.
Viewed of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Have friends or family coming in from out of town and want to show them around South Jersey? Want to take the kids somewhere fun?
Here is a list of what is happening around the area:
Wildlife Conservation Film Festival: Come out for a night of award-winning documentary films that inform and inspire wildlife conservation, 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The Wildlife Conservation will be showing three documentaries that have never been included in any festivals in New Jersey. Admission is $18 in advance online at lbifoundation.org, or they can be purchased at the door.
The Doo Wop Hit Parade: Enjoy live music 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 at The Stafford Township Arts Center. Tickets can be bought at Staffordschools.tix.com. For a night of dancing, live music, and fun.
Cape May food and wine celebration: Indulge in good food, fine wine and all types of culinary delights at the 21st Cape May food and wine celebration. Sept. 14-23 at the Mid-Atlantic center in Cape May.
Jefferson Starship: Jefferson Starship performs at the Tropicana showroom at Tropicana casino in Atlantic City 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Purchase tickets online at www.ticketmaster.com.
The Makers Festival: Indulge in local beer, artisans, and homegrown talent at Manahawkin Lake Park 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Free entry for the festival, but an entry fee of $10 applies to the Biergarten, which includes a complimentary mug and one free beer. Some of the proceeds benefit David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation, Stafford Historical Society and scholarships at Southern and Pinelands Regional High Schools. There will be over 150 local vendors, live music, eateries, activities and even lakeside yoga from multiple studios in the area.
Cape May’s Harvest Brew Festival: Enjoy craft beer and celebrate South Jersey during this all day festival that celebrates all things local. Taps begin to flow at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 on the grounds of Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May. Admission to the grounds is free as well as parking.
The Stylistics: One of the best-known Philadelphia soul groups of all time will be perform 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 in the Grand at Golden Nugget. Tickets are available online at viagogo.com, Ticketmaster and vividseats.com
Civil War weekend at Historic Cold Spring Village: Meet authentically clad and equipped military and civilian reenactors who will discuss the everyday lives of Civil War soldiers and the roles civilians played in supporting them. Sept. 15-16 at Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May from 10 a.m.- 4 30 p.m. each day.
On September 16th, 2017,familiesenjoy free amusement rides, face painters, photo booth, moon bounce, and live music at the Sea IsleCity Promenade Band by JFK ave. Callie Kountouris, 4, of Lacey, pops out of the slide tube.
The Fall Family Festival in Sea Isle City.. .. Here , Ed Keenan , of Sea Isle , takes a look at the 1927 Hale Fire Engine that was part of the atique car show on the promenade . He remembers that his father , a former firefighter , used to drive one like it.... ...... SUNDAY 09/17/2000
FALLFAMILY ----Here , family category winners , (front) Wolf , 7 , Trumbauer and Dietrich , 5 , Trumbauer and Keiko Zebe and Denise Trumbauer holding 18 mo old Jette , and Mike Zebe all worked on the elephant sand sculpture . They are from EHT...SUNDAY 09/14/2003
FALLFAMILY ----Here , the atique car parade makes its way down Landis Ave.... ........Art only of the Fall Family Festival this weekend. Included a dance party and contest Friday; seaside market, and fireworks ......SUNDAY 09/14/2003
FALLFEST art only of fall family festival -- annual bash in sea isle city -- Here , the lead car of the antique parade was the Ò Best of Show Ò owned John Bulboff . Its a 1910 Franklin. SUNDAY, 09/20/98
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. Kaitlin Paglione of Allentown looks over a Halloween themed sand sculpture.
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. Allaina Shute, 8, and her sister Savanna, 7, both of Gibbstown and seasonal residents of Sea Isle City, check out the details in a sand castle made for the event.
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. The Bridgeton/Vineland based band Good Tymes rocks out for their audience.
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. Moira Randazzo, Monica Lapp, her son Justin, 2, and Anna McPeak, all seasonal residents of Sea Isle City.
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. Nicole Blum, 13, and her dad Eric, both residents of Sea Isle, dish out some cool treats to the visitors.
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. (l-r) Margaret Haig, Marie Trout, Ryan Haig, Lisa Rutledge, and Melinda Haig, all residents of Ocean view, are the owners and operators of Marie's Seafood in Sea Isle.
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. Grace Crooms, 8, of Sea Isle City shows the free parafin wax mold of her hand she just had made.
On September 16th, 2017,familiesenjoy free amusement rides, face painters, photo booth, moon bounce, and live music at the Sea IsleCity Promenade Band by JFK ave. Callie Kountouris, 4, of Lacey, pops out of the slide tube.
The Fall Family Festival in Sea Isle City.. .. Here , Ed Keenan , of Sea Isle , takes a look at the 1927 Hale Fire Engine that was part of the atique car show on the promenade . He remembers that his father , a former firefighter , used to drive one like it.... ...... SUNDAY 09/17/2000
FALLFAMILY ----Here , family category winners , (front) Wolf , 7 , Trumbauer and Dietrich , 5 , Trumbauer and Keiko Zebe and Denise Trumbauer holding 18 mo old Jette , and Mike Zebe all worked on the elephant sand sculpture . They are from EHT...SUNDAY 09/14/2003
FALLFAMILY ----Here , the atique car parade makes its way down Landis Ave.... ........Art only of the Fall Family Festival this weekend. Included a dance party and contest Friday; seaside market, and fireworks ......SUNDAY 09/14/2003
FALLFEST art only of fall family festival -- annual bash in sea isle city -- Here , the lead car of the antique parade was the Ò Best of Show Ò owned John Bulboff . Its a 1910 Franklin. SUNDAY, 09/20/98
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. Kaitlin Paglione of Allentown looks over a Halloween themed sand sculpture.
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. Allaina Shute, 8, and her sister Savanna, 7, both of Gibbstown and seasonal residents of Sea Isle City, check out the details in a sand castle made for the event.
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. The Bridgeton/Vineland based band Good Tymes rocks out for their audience.
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. Moira Randazzo, Monica Lapp, her son Justin, 2, and Anna McPeak, all seasonal residents of Sea Isle City.
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. Nicole Blum, 13, and her dad Eric, both residents of Sea Isle, dish out some cool treats to the visitors.
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. (l-r) Margaret Haig, Marie Trout, Ryan Haig, Lisa Rutledge, and Melinda Haig, all residents of Ocean view, are the owners and operators of Marie's Seafood in Sea Isle.
On September 13th 2014, at the JFK Boulevard Beach and Promenade area in Sea Isle City, the city's 25th annual Fall Family Festival is in full effect. Grace Crooms, 8, of Sea Isle City shows the free parafin wax mold of her hand she just had made.
Sea Isle city’s 29th annual fall family festival weekend: Sept. 15-16 at the JFK Boulevard and the promenade. This festival includes 300 vendors, 12 food choices, live music, children’s activities and amusement rides. Parking is free and Jitney service will be available on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
Motor City Live-A Motown tribute: Happening 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 at the Theatre at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. Tickets are available at stubhub.com and at ticketmaster.com.
Fall sidewalk sale: Walk around Washington Street Mall in Cape May and see all the interesting items for purchase. There is free entertainment, designated parking, handicapped access and public transportation. The event ends until Sunday, Sept. 16.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.