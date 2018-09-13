Looking for something to do this weekend? Have friends or family coming in from out of town and want to show them around South Jersey? Want to take the kids somewhere fun?

Here is a list of what is happening around the area:

Wildlife Conservation Film Festival: Come out for a night of award-winning documentary films that inform and inspire wildlife conservation, 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The Wildlife Conservation will be showing three documentaries that have never been included in any festivals in New Jersey. Admission is $18 in advance online at lbifoundation.org, or they can be purchased at the door. 

The Doo Wop Hit Parade: Enjoy live music 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 at The Stafford Township Arts Center. Tickets can be bought at Staffordschools.tix.com. For a night of dancing, live music, and fun.

Cape May Food & Wine

The Cape May Food & Wine Celebration is a 10-day culinary tour of the area.

Cape May food and wine celebration: Indulge in good food, fine wine and all types of culinary delights at the 21st Cape May food and wine celebration. Sept. 14-23 at the Mid-Atlantic center in Cape May.

Jefferson Starship: Jefferson Starship performs at the Tropicana showroom at Tropicana casino in Atlantic City 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Purchase tickets online at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Makers Festival: Indulge in local beer, artisans, and homegrown talent at Manahawkin Lake Park 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Free entry for the festival, but an entry fee of $10 applies to the Biergarten, which includes a complimentary mug and one free beer. Some of the proceeds benefit David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation, Stafford Historical Society and scholarships at Southern and Pinelands Regional High Schools. There will be over 150 local vendors, live music, eateries, activities and even lakeside yoga from multiple studios in the area. 

Cape May’s Harvest Brew Festival: Enjoy craft beer and celebrate South Jersey during this all day festival that celebrates all things local. Taps begin to flow at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 on the grounds of Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May. Admission to the grounds is free as well as parking.

The Stylistics: One of the best-known Philadelphia soul groups of all time will be perform 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 in the Grand at Golden Nugget. Tickets are available online at viagogo.com, Ticketmaster and vividseats.com

Civil War weekend at Historic Cold Spring Village: Meet authentically clad and equipped military and civilian reenactors who will discuss the everyday lives of Civil War soldiers and the roles civilians played in supporting them. Sept. 15-16 at Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May from 10 a.m.- 4 30 p.m. each day.

Look back at Sea Isle fall family festival

1 of 22

Sea Isle city’s 29th annual fall family festival weekend: Sept. 15-16 at the JFK Boulevard and the promenade. This festival includes 300 vendors, 12 food choices, live music, children’s activities and amusement rides. Parking is free and Jitney service will be available on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

Motor City Live-A Motown tribute: Happening 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 at the Theatre at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. Tickets are available at stubhub.com and at ticketmaster.com.

Fall sidewalk sale: Walk around Washington Street Mall in Cape May and see all the interesting items for purchase. There is free entertainment, designated parking, handicapped access and public transportation. The event ends until Sunday, Sept. 16.

