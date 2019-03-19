The Brigantine police department has asked neighbors for any surveillance footage to help them locate a man suspected vandalizing several homes.
At approximately 5:22 am on Monday, Brigantine Police received a report of a male subject committing acts of vandalism in the area of the 500 block of Lafayette Blvd and the 500 block of West Shore Drive.
Police said the man ran from Lafayette Blvd down Caverly Road toward Risley Rd/Hackney Pl after he was confronted by the 911 caller. He was gone upon police arrival.
Police described the suspect as a white male with a short, stocky build wearing a black shirt and jeans.
Captain Tom Wodazak described the vandalism as minor property damage to several houses in the area, but declined to give any more details.
Police said they are in the process of attempting to notify homeowners of damages.
Police ask anyone with residential video surveillance in the area to check their cameras to see if they have any video of the subject in question.
They also ask anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Brigantine Police at (609) 266-7414. Tips can be left anonymously.
