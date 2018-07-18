A Britney Spears look-a-like contest will be held at Thursday at the Gypsy Bar at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
One grand prize winner receives a pair of tickets to see the Britney Spears: Piece of Me Tour on Thursday in the Borgata's Event Center and $500 Borgata gift card. One runner-up winner receives a $150 Borgata gift card.
The Spears concerts are a part of the Borgata's 15th birthday celebration this summer. Three shows are scheduled Thursday through Saturday with limited tickets remaining.
WAVY-FM 95.1 morning show personalities Mike and Diane will host the event.
Contestants can register at the 95.1 WAYV table from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Registration will close at 7 p.m.
The requirements include: must be 21 or older to enter; must be on site to enter contest; looks only, no talent is necessary; no lip syncing; no singing; no purchase necessary; must enter contest no later than 7 p.m. at the 95.1 WAYV table at Gypsy Bar at Borgata.
After the concert, complimentary admission to Premier Nightclub until midnight with your Spears show ticket stub on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Enjoy specialty cocktails and other Spears-themed surprises such as:
Sip Me Baby One More Time: vodka, lemonade, muddled strawberries and champagne
Toxic: vodka, orange juice, melon liquor and blue curacao
Oops I Did It Again: vodka, pineapple juice, sour mix and muddled cherries
A special VIP bottle package is available on Friday: One bottle of Belvedere vodka and one bottle of Veuve champagne for eight guests - $600. Call 609-317-7249 for reservations.
