CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders last week unanimously approved extending the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce's lease for its business office and welcome center, which sit on county land.
The $1-a-year lease, which dates to 1971, recently expired. The approved extension will allow the chamber to conduct business at its current location for another 25 years.
Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton said the land the building sits on is not needed for public use, and the lease agreement will support small business in the county.
“We have a wonderful working relationship with the county chamber and all our countywide chambers of commerce and recognize the work they do to promote local businesses, as well as the services they provide to support our $6.6 billion tourism industry and generate over 25,000 jobs," Thornton said in a news release.
“The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce greatly appreciates the support that has been extended to the chamber over the years and look forward to working together on many more projects that benefit the business community and the residents,” chamber President Vicki Clark said.
