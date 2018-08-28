We’re coming into the last days and nights of summer, starting to make the transition to fall. Late August through the first half of October is usually the least cloudy time of year in New Jersey (and most in of the U.S.). And this year there will be much to see in this period.
Our sights for the next two weeks are our major topics today. Among these sights are the pattern of bright stars called the summer triangle and the dreamy arch of glow known as the summer Milky Way. But we also have several fine pairings of bright planet with bright star, one pairing at dusk and the other at dawn.
THE SUMMER TRIANGLE AT HIGHEST: Although visible all summer, the bright pattern of stars called the Summer Triangle is actually highest at nightfall in late summer and early fall. Look nearly overhead on any nightfall these next few weeks and you should be able to pick out the brightest of the three, blue-white Vega, located in little Lyra the Lyre (a lyre is an ancient harp-like musical instrument). Second-brightest and more towards the south is Altair, the prime star of Aquila the Eagle. Third-brightest star of the Summer Triangle is Deneb, which marks the tail of Cygnus the Swan.
If you attend the South Jersey Astronomy Club’s free Skywatch on Sept. 14 (see www.sjac.us), you’ll get free telescopic views of the Ring Nebula and the Double Double, both near Vega, and of the lovely gold and blue double star Albireo, on the opposite end of Cygnus from Deneb. This Skywatch will also feature telescopic sights of four planets — especially the mighty Mars, clear from its dust storm.
DON’T MISS THE SUMMER MILKY WAY: Each night this week the moon rises later and gets smaller and dimmer. After nightfall and before moonrise on a clear night, if you find yourself many miles from city lights you may also find a sight of dreamlike beauty. You may see what look like large patches of softly glowing light in the south and southwest — and a band of this glow running all the way across the sky from northeast to southwest. These patches and band are the combined light of literally millions of stars that are too far away for us to see as individual points of light. Together they form the arch of the summer Milky Way.
As September progresses the southern, brightest part of the Milky Way starts setting sooner and sooner after sunset — and by October is lost from view. So be sure to look during these next few weeks (the bright moon comes back to wash out the entire evening’s sky with its light in mid-September).
PLANET-STAR PAIRINGS AT DUSK AND DAWN: Venus is now getting low in the west-southwest by 45 to 60 minutes after sunset. But it is also getting even brighter (and appearing as an ever thinner but longer crescent in telescopes). Over Labor Day weekend an added treat to observing Venus is the sight of the bright star Spica near it. Binoculars help make Spica visible low in the twilight sky. But see if you can spot it with the naked eye, especially when it’s at its closest to Venus, just to the upper right of the planet, this coming Saturday.
Around 5:50 to 6 a.m. Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, the star Regulus twinkles only about one width of your little finger at arm’s length away from the much brighter planet Mercury. You’ll have to have an unobstructed view down almost to the east horizon to see Mercury and Regulus those mornings and binoculars to see Regulus at all so deep in bright twilight.
Bring binoculars out again around the same time Sept. 8 and you’ll see a more impressive sight. Regulus will be much farther from Mercury but it will shine extremely close to that morning’s lovely lustrous sliver of moon. Scan for Regulus just to the lower right of the lunar crescent.
How beautiful will the moon-Regulus-Mercury gathering be? The only way to find out for sure is to look.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
