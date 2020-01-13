It’s a stunning question: Is the most famous red star in the heavens — Betelgeuse — about to explode and for a while shine as bright as the full moon in our sky?
The answer is likely no, but Betelgeuse has now dimmed (rather quickly) to its faintest in perhaps a century, shining only a bit brighter than the other shoulder star of Orion. This might just possibly be a sign that Betelgeuse is about to blow.
Check Betelgeuse and Orion out for yourself these next few weeks. I’ll have more on this amazing topic in our next column, two weeks from today.
But first things first. I promised that today’s column would be devoted to a preview of the major astronomical events that we know for sure are going to occur this year. Among them are Venus at its highest and most prominent in years, Mars at the brightest it will get for almost a generation, and Jupiter and Saturn in their closest pairing in centuries.
The greatest year for bright planets in decades: Let’s start with the brightest of all planets, Venus. Here in January it keeps appearing higher in the southwest at each nightfall and slowly getting brighter — in fact, look for Venus not far above the crescent moon two Mondays from now — Jan. 27, which is also the evening that a telescope can show faint Neptune amazingly close to the lower right of Venus. But if you think Venus is fascinating this month, just wait until March and April. In those months Venus will kindle to its beacon-like maximum brilliance and get much higher, its highest in 8 years. Even more remarkable is how Venus in early April will pass the closest it has to the famed Pleiades star cluster in centuries, grazing the cluster’s edge. Finally, after an impressive fall from the evening sky in May, Venus will emerge into the dawn sky for another one of its best appearances there in summer and fall.
Meanwhile, also in the late summer and fall of 2020, the mighty, campfire-colored Mars will shine the brightest it will get until 2035 and will be much better placed in the sky for viewing its surface in telescopes than it was for most of the world, including the U.S., in 2018. In fact, the combination of close approach and passing higher in our sky should give us our best views of Mars in almost a generation. Another treat is that a modest telescope on Feb. 18 will show something not visible in New Jersey in at least the last 50 years — the moon passing in front of Mars.
Last but not least, the two biggest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, will have their first “conjunction” (close meeting in the sky) since the year 2000 — and their closest conjunction in centuries. Jupiter and Saturn will be impressively near each other in the spring and summer but the ultra-close pairing will occur in December.
By the way, 30 minutes before sunrise on Wednesday, Jan. 23, look near the southeast horizon and you may glimpse a slender lunar crescent upper right of Jupiter. Easier to see is a sight much higher in the southeast an hour or more before sunrise on Monday, Jan. 21: a compact right triangle of the moon, Mars and the star Antares. Antares is, like Mars (and Betelgeuse), called “red,” though these objects are more like campfire orange-gold. If next Monday is cloudy, you can see Antares and Mars similarly close together for a number of dawns before and after. And this month, Antares is actually the brighter of the two (also the one that twinkles more). But this October, when Mars is visible all night long at its peak brilliance, it will shine dozens of times brighter than Antares and much brighter than even Sirius, the brightest star.
Meteor showers and more in 2020: This year, bright moonlight will not spoil our views of the powerful Perseid and Geminid meteor showers. But the full moon will fall on the 4th of July evening and as a “blue moon” on Halloween.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
