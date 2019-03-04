It’s that time of year again when some folks are very excited to welcome daylight saving time (DST) while others dread the scheduled time change, also termed as our nationally scheduled “sleep disruption.” Whichever group you are in, the facts are that losing just one hour of sleep affects your mental and physical health.
You become so accustomed to your routines that adjusting them — even if it’s only by an hour — can have a significant impact, mainly because of its effects on your sleep schedule. And if there’s one vital component to your overall well-being, it’s your relationship with consistent, high-quality sleep.
Good news! There are measures you can take starting today to ensure the time shift to DST does not drain you, and that it is a healthier time shift for you and your loved ones.
Dr. Nina’s what you need to know: About DST and your health
You will be “springing forward” 2 a.m. Sunday — moving an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. Both sunrise and sunset will occur one hour later.
Understanding the science of what’s happening in your body: You have an “ancient” internal clock that dictates your sleep/wake cycles and is controlled by melatonin, a sleep hormone sometimes referred to as the “darkness hormone.” It is produced in a small 1-centimeter structure of your brain called the pineal gland when it’s dark. Before the advent of artificial light, humans could not see at nighttime. Thus, it was best we sleep and stay safe from predators.
During the day, when there is sunlight, you want to be awake and alert. And, that is when melatonin levels are at their lowest. Your retinas sense light — sunlight and, in modern times, artificial lights — and send signals to the pineal gland to stop the production of melatonin.
During DST, you will be exposed to more light in the evening, and this may affect your sleep/wake cycle. Springing the time forward also means you lose an hour of sunlight in the morning, which may make it more difficult to wake up. When you understand how your body responds to light changes, you can take advantage of light sources within your control to help you adjust to the change.
How does DST coincide with your body’s circadian rhythm? It doesn’t. The time change is man made. Your internal clock needs time to recalibrate to the one-hour shift in the sleep cycle. And, consequently, millions of American adults and children can struggle to adjust for several days after or even a couple of weeks.
Signs of sleep disturbances caused by time change:
• Sleepiness, grogginess
• Decreased ability to concentrate that can affect school and workplace performance and productivity
• Decreased motor skills and increased workplace injuries
• Grouchiness and irritability
• Headaches
• Increased appetite and decreased self-control when it comes to what you consume. Sleep deprivation causes the hunger hormone ghrelin to surge and makes you ravenous, which often corresponds to consuming several hundred additional calories.
• Decreased immune function and increased susceptibility to germs. Your immune system recharges, rejuvenates and reboots while asleep. If you do not get enough sleep, then it cannot fortify and build up its defenses to fight off those icky germs.
Other health risks increase: Overall, research has shown that as we spring forward:
• There is a marked increase in motor vehicle collisions and an overall increase in motor vehicle deaths in the days following
• The overall rate of ischemic stroke is higher than usual, with the risk being highest in the morning hours
• Interestingly, there’s almost a 25 percent leap in the number of heart attacks compared to other Mondays throughout the year
Your sleep is vital — clear your sleep debt
Start today to ease the transition. If you go into the time change with an already subpar sleep schedule, then you’ll be at a strong disadvantage. Start getting your sleep in control now so you don’t have to worry about your sleep debt increasing:
Start tonight: Turn down the lights and plan to go to bed 15 to 30 minutes earlier. And by the weekend, go to bed 30 to 60 minutes earlier. These shifts will help you transition DST without much in the way of overall sleep deprivation.
Be sure you consistently match your adjusted wake time with your adjusted bedtime. If you don’t, you may take care of yourself with extra sleep time but defeat the purpose of preparing for the time change. Moving your bedtime earlier in the evening will be meaningless if you neglect to also adjust your wake time. If you’re going to sleep 15-minutes earlier than your normal bedtime, you should wake up 15 minutes before your normal wake time.
Quantity and quality of sleep needed: Experts recommend adults routinely get seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night to promote optimal health. However, sleeping for more than nine hours per night on a regular basis is associated with health risks. And children require more sleep: 3-5 year-olds need 10-13 hours; 6-12 year-olds need nine to 12 hours; and teens need eight to 10 hours.
When sleep deprived, it creates a “sleep debt.” Good news: Like all debt, with some work, it can be repaid. But it won’t happen in one extended snooze binge. Tacking on an extra hour or two of sleep a night is the way to catch up.
It is also important to ensure you are achieving quality rest during your sleep time. If you toss and turn throughout the night, wake up feeling like you hardly slept, or have aches and pains in the morning, these are signs your sleep is suffering. And it is important to speak to your healthcare provider about the lack of quality sleep.
Improve sleep quantity and quality: Sleep hygiene describes the routines and rituals that you undergo before bedtime. Maintaining good hygiene works to help calm you and get you in the mood to fall asleep and stay asleep.
Make sleep a priority. You need quality, restful sleep — so plan on it every day.
Decompress and power down: Most of us are not like a remote control that can be turned on and off. Instead, we should think of falling asleep as a continuum, not an abrupt transition. Engaging in relaxing activities in the hour before it’s time to hit the sack can help us doze off. Before bedtime, quiet things down: Play relaxing music, read, meditate or take a warm bath. Dim the lights at least 30 minutes before bedtime, and longer if needed.
Avoid stressful psychological and physical activities: Steer away from work, heavy exercise, rehashing unpleasantries that may have occurred during your day or arguing a few hours before your desired sleep time. Stress causes your body to produce hormones that send you into a “fight or flight” mode — the opposite direction of sleep and slumber.
Avoid stimulants: Coffee, tea, soda and chocolate contain caffeine that stimulates our brain and can increase our heart rate. It takes your body approximately five to seven hours to clear half of the caffeine that is consumed, and eight to 10 hours to clear 75 percent. If you are struggling with your sleep, consider discontinuing these items in the early afternoon, depending on your target bedtime. And nicotine — contained in cigarettes and electronic cigarettes — is also a stimulant.
Think comfort for sleeping: The comfort of your bedroom (and you at bedtime) is not just a luxury, it is critically important to the quality of your sleep. Research shows the conditions of your bedroom — sights, sounds, feelings, textures, temperature and even smells — as well as your comfort, all can have a direct impact on your ability to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling well rested, fresh and energized.
And yes, make plans to stay on schedule or adjust to change: Going to sleep and waking up at the same time every day — even on weekends — is crucial for setting your body’s internal clock (your circadian rhythm).
You may feel excited to see some extra daylight during your evening — and enjoy getting some of your daytime back, but it is important to remember there are a few downfalls as a result of the time change as well. Taking the mentioned measures will help you in your transition. And if you have challenges with the time change and sleeping — talk to your doctor as soon as possible. Most people transition within a week or two.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
