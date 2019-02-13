Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Help! I have my Brownie troop of 12 girls. I want to make a cute Easter craft with them. I need 12 lantern-type containers, without spending $12 on each, which was the cheapest I could find. — Troop Leader
Dear Troop Leader: This week at A.C. Moore they have birdcages (which may work instead of a lantern) regularly $12.99 on sale for $5. If you spend $40 or more you can use the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press and save an additional $10 off any sale or regular purchase. I know A.C. Moore gives teachers an additional 10 percent off with proper ID.
It would not hurt to ask if they do it for troop leaders.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a different inquiry then normal, and you’re the only one I can think of who maybe can get some answers. I have a daybed (which I use as a twin comforter), and I have a problem finding twin-size comforters that are higher end. Example: Kohl’s sells Simply Vera Wang bed ensembles but not in twin size, only queen/king. It’s very disappointing because, of course, I find the perfect one, only to find out, it doesn’t come in twin size! —LeeAnn, Hammonton
Dear LeeAnn: My first thought is Bed Bath & Beyond. Because you gave me no style or color you may like, I will go with brand names. Wamsutta and Deny Designs are both high end and have a nice selection in twin size. Boscov’s sells Waverly and has two sets in baybed size and 11 in twin size. Macy’s sells Laurel Home, Kim Parker and Hotel Brand. You could always buy a high-end white down twin comforter and accent with colored throw pillows, and/or a throw in the corner. I emailed you all the links. Some choices may be only online. However, if you don’t like them you can return to the local stores without paying a return shipping fee.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a small storage bench no more than 3-foot wide, black or brown, leather/vinyl and less then $100. — Dylan
Dear Dylan: Kohl’s has a Madison Storage Bench Ottoman in black or brown faux leather regularly $149.99 but on sale for $99.99. Use the code PINK30 and save an additional $30, off making your cost $70. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My popcorn popper bit the dust. Any deals out there on a new one? — Patricia P., Absecon
Dear Patricia: Get a Westbend Metallic Deluxe Popcorn Popper regularly $39.99 but on sale for $9.99 at Boscov’s.
Steals of the Week
ShopRite
• Dozen rose bouquet: $19.99.
• Hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries: $9.99 per pound.
• Pint of blueberries: $1.49.
• Keebler cookies: Two for $3 with the coupon from their circular in Sunday’s Press.
• Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: 88 cents.
• Maxwell House 22- to 30.6-ounce containers: $5.99.
Acme
• A 9-inch Valentine cookie or heart cake with message: $6.
• Tastykake family packs: $2.
• Lancaster brand beef tenderloin or filet mignon: $9.99 per pound.
• Maxwell House coffee: Buy one get one free.
• Filippo Berio 16.9-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $4.99
Tips
• Get 10 percent off UPS shipping services in Staples with the coupon in the circular from Sunday’s Press.
• All size six- to eight-piece bedding sets are $29.99 at Big Lots.
• Puffs facial tissues are 99 cents at CVS.
• Last day for 70 percent off Valentine Crafts at Joann Fabrics.
• Four-foot Greenery Floor Plants in five styles regularly $59.99, on sale for $25 at A.C. Moore. If you spend $40, you can save an additional $10 off sale- and regular-priced merchandise with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Get a 14-ounce box of Russell Stover chocolates at Target for $9.99 or a 9-ounce box of Godiva for $19.99.
• Throw pillows are half price at Kohl’s. Save an additional 30 percent with code PINK30.
• A Valentine’s Day mixed flower bouquet is $9.99 at Rite Aid.
• Get 10 percent off Chili’s, IHOP, Ruby Tuesday, Spotify and Applebees gift cards at Dollar General.
• Starbucks 12-ounce coffee or 10-pack KCups are $6.99 at Walgreens.
• Queen or king 400-count thread cotton sheet sets are $19.99 at Boscov’s.
(Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. E-mail her at FrannyShopaholic@aol.com)
