Question: Can you provide some clues about the maker and possible value of a 1-inch-wide, double row, bright green and black checkered plastic bangle bracelet marked "Dombek?" I recently purchased it from a thrift shop for $12. The shop's manager believes it may be Bakelite jewelry but could not guarantee that. Information about Bakelite and if it is still collected would be appreciated. — N.R., Seaside Heights
Answer: Patented in 1907 by Belgian chemist Dr. Leo Hendrick Baekeland (1863-1944) Bakelite is a hard phenolic resin with multiple uses
Considered father of the plastic industry, Baekeland founded the General Bakelite Company in 1910. In 1927, the American Catalin Corporation acquired the Bakelite patents.
Throughout the 1930s, Baekeland and Catalin were producing plastic telephones, radio cabinets, industrial and household items, games, buttons, buckles and costume jewelry. Soon, famous European jewelry designers added Bakelite items to their inventories.
Sold in American department stores. Bakelite jewelry, scent bottles, watches, compacts, lighters, clocks and mass-produced table flatware sets with brightly colored Bakelite handles were offered at reasonable prices.
Bangles like yours were designed and signed by artist, Christopher Dombek, in the 1930s and 1940s.
During the 1990s, a revival of interest in Bakelite plastic jewelry and other items resulted in the collection of many old family treasures offered for sale in a growing market. Although demand has diminished, appreciation of colorful, playful 1930s and 1940s pieces remains.
A signed Dombek apple green and black checkered bangle sold for $170 last year.
Question: My daughter asked me to write to you about a 3 1/2-inch-long by 2 1/2-inch-wide man's heavy bronze buckle her late husband bought at a large flea market many years ago. At the buckle's top is printed "Tiffany Wells Fargo & Co." In the center is a large, impressed picture of a Wells Fargo stage coach with driver and horses. "Since 1852" is etched at the bottom. Although my son-in-law paid $250 for the buckle, a dealer recently said it is worthless. We look forward to your comments. — C.L., Dorothy
Answer: Advertised and sold as "bronze" belt buckles marked "Tiffany," fake pieces like the one you describe initially appeared during the 1960s. With artwork featuring historical figures, celebrities, cartoon characters, important companies and brotherhood organizations, many styles of the fake buckles were available.
Constructed of solid brass often treated to look like 19th-century bronze, more than a hundred different designs stamped with the Tiffany brand were produced in England. Later, copies of the original copies were made and sold.
The ongoing discrepancy was aided by the 1970 publication of "Tiffany & Gaylord Express & Exhibition Belt Plates," a book that, although never copyrighted, supported the authenticity of the bogus buckles. The book often was used by makers and sellers of fraudulent buckles to establish a bogus belt buckle's genuineness.
Presently, some fake belt buckles like yours can be purchased for $10 to $25, and an example in very good to excellent condition brought $20 this year.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
