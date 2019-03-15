Question: I would like to inquire about an old cast-iron, figural mechanical bank given to a family member during the late 1800s. Called "the Boss Tweed bank" by our family, it is a 5 1/2-inch-high gentleman sitting in a fancy overstuffed chair. When you put a coin in his hand, he pockets it and nods his head toward you. I am curious about its age, maker and if it is collectible. — J. D., Mullica
Answer: The Boss Tweed bank you describe was patented in 1873 by John Hall of Watertown, Massachusetts, and introduced by the J & E Stevens Company of Cromwell, Connecticut, in 1875.
Also known as the "Tammany" bank, its action showing a well-dressed, seated man pocketing coins placed in his hand is closely associated with politician William M. "Boss" Tweed (1823-1878), the corrupt leader of Tammany Hall, a New York City political organization, during the late 1860s and early 1870s.
Tweed was tried and convicted on various bribery, embezzlement and fraud charges in 1873, sent to prison, escaped, was arrested in Spain in 1876, jailed and died two years later in prison.
Although banks like yours rarely command the four-figure sums paid for them a decade ago, they continue to attract collectors who give $300 to $425 for examples that work perfectly and are in very good condition insofar as decoration is concerned.
Question: In the 1960s, our family gathered each year for summers at my grandparents' house in Cape May. When I was a child, my grandmother bought an unusual second-hand table lamp for my bedroom. Years later, she gave it to me, and I still have it. The 14-inch-high lamp with shade has a base composed of a connected pair of hollow, brown pottery cowboy boots 6 1/2 inches high. Its bottom is marked "McCoy USA," and its perfect shade is printed with a colored scene showing a small cowboy and his horse under a blue sky. I heard that many McCoy pottery items are collected and wonder if mine would interest a collector. Information is appreciated. — B. H., Philadelphia
Answer: Founded at Zanesville, Ohio, in 1848 by Nelson McCoy and W.F. McCoy, the stoneware business that eventually became the Nelson McCoy Pottery initially produced crocks and jars. Following later organizational changes, many lines of art pottery were offered.
In 1933, the company officially became the Nelson McCoy Pottery Company, and by the 1950s, art ware, especially ornamental vases, planters and tableware made McCoy the largest producer of pottery pieces created for rooms and gardens.
Fashionable and affordable, McCoy pottery weathered the Great Depression and World War II. In 1967, Mount Clemens Pottery purchased McCoy, and after a series of additional sales, the pottery closed in 1990.
One of the most popular collected potteries for many years, McCoy is known for special pieces like your cowboy boots lamp, introduced in 1956. An example in very good condition, complete with a like-new shade, sold this year for $35.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
