Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I have been looking for butter pats that are individually wrapped. I use them for a monthly club dinner. I used to buy them at Sam’s Club, but they no longer carry them. — Lou S., Galloway Township
Dear Lou: There are a lot of choices on Amazon.com for buying the butter pats. I emailed you the link. I am sure if our readers see them locally they will write in.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: In need of a futon. Cheap! — Paul T.
Dear Paul: Get a Mainstays Metal Arm Futon at Walmart for $97.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: My husband wants a small Char Broil two-burner grill. Both home improvement stores sell it for $99.99. Any better deals? — Beth A.
Dear Beth: You are in luck. ShopRite this week has a Char Broil two-burner gas grill on sale for $79.99.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: You mentioned a good deal on a freestanding pedestal fan a few weeks back. Any good deals now? — Sonya T., Egg Harbor
Dear Sonya: A freestanding pedestal fan in black or white is $18.84 at Walmart.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Bing cherries: $1.99 per pound.
• Powerade, 32-ounce bottle: 69 cents.
• Entenmann’s Little Bites: half price.
• Kellogg’s cereal (limited assortment): $1.99.
• Land O’Lakes 32-ounce half & half: $3.
ShopRite
• Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: $3.
• Ten 32-ounce bottles of Gatorade: $7.90. Must buy 10.
• Deli-sliced ShopRite domestic ham and ShopRite domestic Swiss cheese: $3.99 per pound.
• Trailmaker Classic backpack: $9.99 (half price).
• Good Cook saute pans: half price.
Tips
• A pint of blueberries is $1.88 at JR’s Fresh Market, and both Perdue Poultry and Rancher’s Legend London Broil is 40 percent off.
• Puff’s facial tissues are 99 cents at CVS.
• A case of purified bottled water is $2 at Big Lots.
• Nike apparel and footwear is 25 percent off at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
• Small electronics, including a 19-inch flat-screen TV, is half price at Rite Aid.
• Gevalia or McCafe Kcups or 12-ounce ground coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens.
• Get 500 sheets of copy/computer paper for $4 at Staples.
• Drytek tank tops, tees or shorts for men are $9.99 at Kohl’s.
• A synthetic oil change is $44.88 at Walmart, with up to 5 quarts of oil.
• Folgers 30.5-ounce coffee is $6.49 at Target.
Can you help?
Sandy Weiss wrote in to help Kruvolo with her mother’s mink. She can make pillows out of the mink with or without pockets. She stated she doesn’t charge much and she likes to sew. Sandy wrote that she did it with her own mother’s mink, and the pillows are nice to have. Her phone number is 609-442-0024.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
