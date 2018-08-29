Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Can you tell me where I can find Red Pack tomato puree and paste? My Acme in Tuckerton does not stock it anymore. —Sally I., Tuckerton
Dear Sally: I just bought Red Pack puree last week at ShopRite in Somers Point. Try your closest ShopRite — I think it would be in Manahawkin. I stopped buying the paste in the can, because half the time I only need a little.
If you have the same problem, try the paste in the tube. It lasts a long time in the refrigerator after you open it.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: In need of two large silk artificial trees. Any sales on them? — Charlotte N.
Dear Charlotte: This week you can purchase artificial potted plants and trees half price at Hobby Lobby.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: It is hard to believe I cannot find an old-fashioned plain box fan? Can you? — Kevin
Dear Kevin: A 20-inch box fan is $15 at Dollar General.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Where are Save-A-Lot stores? — Mary C.
Dear Mary: You didn’t mention where you live. But there are Save-A-Lot stores in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Bridgeton, Millville, Rio Grande and Glassboro. I also emailed you links to find their locations. I hope one is near you.
Reader tips
• Judith O., of Ventnor, wrote in to let Nancy, of Atlantic City, know she recommends going to Boscov’s for Camden 350 TC Bonus Case Sheet Set for $39.99.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Snapple 12-pack bottles: $5.99. Limit two.
• Whole seedless watermelon: $3.99.
• Ten apple or pumpkin donuts: $5.
• Porterhouse or T-Bone steak: $6.88 per pound.
• Progresso Classic soup: $1.
ShopRite
• Mr. Clean 40-ounce cleaner: $2.99. Save an additional $1 with the coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• Top round London broil twin pack: $1.67 per pound with the coupon in the circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99.
• Get 10 ears of corn for $1.99 with the coupon in the circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Xtra 51-ounce laundry detergent: 99 cents.
• Pompeian 68-ounce bottle of extra virgin olive oil: $10.99.
Tips
• Sad to say JR’s Fresh Market in Egg Harbor Township is closing. Stop in for big reductions.
• Today is the last day the Big One Microfiber standard pillow, regularly $9.99, is on sale at Kohl’s for $3.99. Use the code SPLURGE30 to take an additional 30 percent off.
• Naked Urban Decay eye shadow palette is half price, for $27 at Ulta. Try using the 20 percent off coupon from the circular in Sunday’s Press, however, it may not work for Urban Decay products.
• Powerade 32-ounce bottles are 65 cents at Dollar General. Beach towels are half price.
• Jewelry making and paper crafts are half price at Hobby Lobby.
• Dawn 8-ounce dish detergent is 99 cents at CVS. Post Honey Bunches of Oats, Great Grains, Cocoa or Fruity Pebbles are $1.99.
• A 12 pack of Bic Round Stic Grip pens are 97 cents at Staples. Logitech M525 wireless optical mouse is half price for $19.99.
• A 6-foot folding banquet table is on sale for $29 at Target. Folding chairs are on sale for $8.
• Get a Magic Bullet Express mixing set, regularly $49.99, on sale for $29.99 at Boscov’s.
• Folgers 25.1 ounce Country Roast, Maxwell House 30.65-ounce Wake Up Roast, or Nescafe 7-ounce instant coffee is $5.99 at Rite Aid.
