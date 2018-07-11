Dear Franny the Shopaholic: You are the highlight when I read the paper. Now my question, a little short of going to Lakewood, where can I get Sonny and Joe’s Babaganoush? Many thanks. — Leo, Margate
Dear Leo: Wow! Thank you. Sonny and Joe’s website states both Target and ShopRite sell it. I emailed you the list. I will have to try it. If you cannot find it, call Sonny and Joe’s at 718-821-1970.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I am looking for a six-pack of small bottles of nonflavored seltzer water. In Florida, Publix sells Syfo plain seltzer in glass bottles in a six-pack. ShopRite in Rio Grande did carry a six-pack of plastic bottles of seltzer, but no longer does. — Rosemary J.
Dear Rosemary: According to their website, you can purchase it directly from Syfo. However, a pack of four 1-liter bottles is $14. I emailed you the link. You could ask the grocery manager to see if ShopRite can carry it again. But at that price, you could purchase a sparkling water soda kit at Bed Bath & Beyond and make your own. Try Vintage seltzer, which is sold at ShopRite. It is often on sale, two or three 1-liter bottles for $1.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I just heard about a weather radio that has NOAA weather and an AM/FM radio with a flashlight. Where can I buy this? —Elsie D.
Dear Elsie: You can purchase a Weather X WR182R NOAA Weather Band and AM/FM Radio Flashlight with Dynamo hand crank power at Amazon.com for $20.97 with free shipping if you have Prime, or at Home Depot for $16.64. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I am in need of boxes to move. Do they ever go on sale? — Rick L.
Dear Rick: Staples is advertising this week if you buy five or more moving boxes, you can get up to 50 percent off. ShopRite will usually save you the egg boxes if you ask the manager. Santori’s Produce in Somers Point always has boxes up front for customers. Also, try your local liquor store.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Scotties facial tissues: $1. Buy three boxes and save $1 with the coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• Large selection of Post and Kellogg’s cereals: $1.88.
• Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes or 24-ounce pasta sauce: 69 cents.
• Hatfield pork: half price.
• Capatriti 68-ounce olive oil: $9.99.
ShopRite
• Center-cut pork chops: $1.29 per pound with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
• A six-pack of blueberries: $6.99 with the coupon.
• A 2-pound bag of 16- to 20-count shrimp: $11.98, with the coupon.
• Nestle Pure Life 28-pack of bottled water: Three for $7, with the coupon.
• Tide 40-ounce Simply Clean & Fresh detergent: $1.99. Save an additional 98 cents when buying two bottles with the ShopRite digital coupon.
• Nice n’ Easy hair color: $6.99. Save and additional $3 with the coupon from Sunday’s Press.
Tips
• Ensure Regular and Light is on sale at Rite Aid for $7.99. Save an additional $3 off with the coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• A 12-pack of Green Mountain K-cups, Taster’s Choice 7-ounce instant coffee or a 31.1-ounce container of Folgers coffee is $6.99 at CVS.
• An iRobot Roomba 690 robotic vacuum with three-stage cleaning system, regularly $374.99, is on sale at Target for $299.99.
• Men’s casual boat shoes, regularly $49.99 to $59.99, are on sale for $19.99 at Boscov’s. Your choice of three styles.
• Nescafe 7-ounce instant coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens.
• An Old Dutch bookshelf rack with grid and 12-pot hooks is $64.97 at Home Depot.
• A gallon of Purple Power cleaner/degreaser is on sale for $4.99 at Advance Auto Parts.
• A Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill is on sale for $68 at Walmart.
• An Ardfield rolling desk chair, regularly $129.99, is on sale at Staples for $69.99.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
