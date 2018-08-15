Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Need best deal on CLEAR storage bins. — Craig B.
Dear Craig: This week at ShopRite, get Sterlite 56-quart clear storage totes for $4.99.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: We have so many big trees that we need trimmed.
The best deal from a landscaper is $650! My son said if I bought a tree trimmer, he would do it. Any sales? — Karen L., Egg Harbor Township
Dear Karen: True Value Hardware has a sale on a 10-inch electric pole saw for $99.99. Sure beats $650.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I would like to buy two wooden rockers for my porch. Decent quality. — Michael
Dear Michael: Try Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, which has jumbo porch rockers painted white, regularly $99.99, on sale for $59.99.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Any deals on a graphic calculator? Two of my kids need one. — Tom J.
Dear Tom: This week, Staples advertises “Lowest Price of the Season” on a Texas Instrument TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculator, regularly $159.99, on sale for $89.99.
Reader tips
• Betty T. wrote in to let Jo Ann S. know LaTorre Hardware in Vineland sells pizzelle makers for $49.99. I hope Betty meant the Palmer Classic.
• Kathy from Mays Landing wrote to let Jo Ann S. know that Aldi sells pizzelles for $2.99. Christmas Tree Shops sells the same package for $3.49, but also sells them in chocolate and lemon in addition to the anise variety.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Jello gelatin or pudding: 10 cents.
• Totino’s 40-count pizza rolls: $3. Limit one.
• Classic Italian, ham or turkey hoagies, made fresh daily: $5.
• Cherries: $1.99 per pound.
• A 4-pound bag of extra large 26- to 30-count shrimp: $19.99.
• Heinz 14-ounce mustard: 99 cents.
ShopRite
• Melitta ground coffee: $1.99 with the coupon in the ShopRite circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Tide Simply Clean: $1.99.
• Herr’s potato chips: half price.
• Gorton’s seafood: 30 percent off.
• Peter Pan peanut butter: $1.49.
Tips
• A Libbey 16-piece beverage set with eight double old fashioned glasses and eight cooler-size glasses in three styles, regularly $19.99, on sale for $8.99 at Boscov’s.
• Cantalopes are 98 cents at JR’s Fresh Market. Honeydew melons are $1.98, and a seedless watermelon is $3.88.
• Stretched Artist Mega Pack Canvas is half price for $9.88 at A.C. Moore.
• A Sunbeam 1.7 cu.ft. mini refrigerator is $58 at Target.
• A 4.5-pound container of 3-inch chlorine tabs are half price, for $9.99, at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• Folding Platform hand trucks are on sale for $19.99 at True Value Hardware.
• Rite Aid vitamins and supplements are buy one, get one free.
• A PNY 64GB flash drive is on sale for $19.99 at Staples.
• Six ears of corn are $1 at Save-A-Lot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
• A 2-pound bag of Jersey peaches is $1.98 at Aldi. A pound of strawberries is $1.29.
• All craft storage is 40 percent off at Michaels.
• Post Honey Bunches of Oats, Great Grains and Cocoa or Fruity Pebbles cereals are $1.99 each at CVS.
• A Garmin GPSMAP 64st US Handheld Navigation Unit, regularly $349.99, is on sale for $219.97 at Bass Pro Shops.
• Dry erase boards are $2 at Five Below.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
