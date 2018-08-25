Question: About a dozen years ago, I bought a number of children’s books at a sale held by a private nursery school that was closing. Recently, I was told that one of the books, “Now We Are Six” by A.A. Milne, might be valuable. My copy, noted as a second edition, was published by Methuen & Co. Ltd. London in 1927. It is a hardback illustrated by E.H. Shepherd. Information about the author, artist and possible book value is appreciated. — L.W., Dorothy
Answer: Your book is one of the many Winnie-the-Pooh series titles written by English novelist, poet, playwright, magazine and screenwriter Alan Alexander Milne (1882-1956). Milne’s best-selling tales of young Christopher Robin, his lovable bear, Pooh, and Pooh’s animal friends have enchanted millions of children since 1924.
Pooh’s adventures and poems were brought to life by popular illustrator of children’s books, Ernest A. Shepherd (1879-1976). A watercolor painter since childhood, Englishman Shepherd also contributed drawings for Punch Magazine.
This year, a number of “Now We Are Six” Methuen & Co. Ltd. 1927 second editions in very good condition sold for $185 to $375.
Because you did not mention your book’s condition, it should be examined and evaluated for worth by a used book expert, such as Robert E. Ruffolo Jr., appraiser and longtime owner of Princeton Antiques Books Inc.
Ruffolo’s shop is located at 2917 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. You can contact him at 609-344-1943 or princeton@earthlink.net.
Question: When we purchased our seashore home last year, some interesting old things were included with the sale. One that we would like to sell is an inoperable, original 5½-feet-high, four-legged white steel refrigerator with a high, round white compressor that rests on its top. Not long ago, I noticed a similar refrigerator advertised for sale as a “Monitor Top” and I would like to know as much as possible about ours. — P.T., Cape May
Answer: The first all-steel refrigerator you described is a 1927 General Electric model. It is named “Monitor Top” because the exposed compressor on its top resembles the cylindrical turret on the USS Monitor, a small, ironclad Civil War warship famed for its battle with the ironclad Confederate CSS Virginia. As a result of that battle, Monitor Top became a generic term used to describe a turreted ship or things with a similar design.
Soon one of General Electric’s most successful products, the Monitor Top refrigerator’s simple single-door, box cabinet model eventually was offered with an enclosed condenser. Its popularity as the first affordable refrigeration unit available to average families lasted for more than a decade.
Produced with a white paint finish enhanced by colored handles and hinges, single-door models originally sold for $250 to $400, based on size and decoration. Recent prices paid for Monitor Top refrigerators that do not work have ranged from $55 to $120.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
