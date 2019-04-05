Question: Every Christmas I bring out a large box of old tree ornaments and some small windup toys our family kept for generations. Last year, a visiting relative suggested a flawless 11 1/2-inch-long tin motorcycle and driver might be valuable. The driver, dressed in a yellow and orange suit, wears a white helmet, and the motorcycle is light blue with white stripes. It is marked "H P." We would appreciate information about the toy, who made it, when and its possible worth. — G. L., Willingboro
Answer: Your tin windup toy was made by the Paya Manufacturing Co., a Spanish firm founded in 1902 by Raphael Paya. Four years later, his three sons built and opened Hermanos Paya, the first Spanish toy factory. They used the "H P" monogram on factory products between 1906 and 1910.
By the 1920s, Paya's toys were considered as fine as those created at foremost American and European factories. Although the 1930s proved to be a notable time of expansion for Paya, the company and many other European toy factories stopped production during World War II.
Paya resumed production during 1946, and in 1985 began offering a Lino line, reissuing some of Paya's most popular early 20th century toys.
Reissues bear the marks found on original early toys. However, because they were advertised as "limited editions," stamped edition numbers were also placed on them.
Your toy's "H P" mark as well as your family's generational history as owners of the toy motorcycle and driver indicate it is an original early Paya piece.
This year, the same original model fetched $475 at auction.
Question: I have a hardcover book purchased last year at a house sale. Titled "Liberace Cooks — Recipes From His Seven Dining Rooms," it is a first edition that is authored and edited by Carol Truax and published by Doubleday and Company in 1970. The book and its dust cover are in almost perfect condition and I paid $5 for it. Liberace died two years before I was born, and since I paid very little attention to him or his music while growing up, I wonder if the book has any value as a collectible. — L. H., Sea Isle City
Answer: Born Wladziu Valentino Liberace (1919-1987), the American pianist, entertainer and actor known as Liberace was a talented musician whose ability to combine classical piano music with showmanship brought him fame and fortune.
Liberace's very popular concerts and shows featuring four decades of his flamboyant personality, exotic costumes and candlelit piano entertainment once enabled him to be listed as the world's highest paid musician.
Proceeds from concerts, TV, film and Las Vegas appearances as well as recordings and a number of books allowed "Lee" to enjoy a sumptuous lifestyle for many years.
Although asking prices for a number of "Liberace Cooks — Recipes From His Seven Dining Rooms" cookbooks that are not autographed presently range from $100 to $350, a recently sold example in very good to excellent condition was purchased for $60.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
