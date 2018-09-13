Question: I have a large, working, old-fashioned tabletop disc-playing heirloom music box marked “Polyphon Musikwerke, Leipzig, Germany” that no one in my family wants. A friend suggested I donate it to our church to sell at its annual flea market. It has a 21-inch by 18-inch wooden windup case. The inside of its lifted lid shows a pastel picture of flying cherubs, flowers and “Polyphon” in gold. Under the case is a storage space for a number of perforated metal discs that are played to create its music. I would like to provide information and possible worth about the box when I donate it and will appreciate anything you can tell me. — G.A., Mount Holly
Answer: Your Polyphon disc-operated mechanical music box was invented and made by Musikwerke, a German manufacturer located in Leipzig, Germany. Founded by Gustav Adolf Brachausen and Ernst Paul Reissner in 1887, the company did not begin full-scale production of the Polyphon musical device until 1897. Soon, thousands of Polyphons in various sizes were exported worldwide.
Powered by a hand-wound clockwork motor that moved air through holes in a perforated metal disc, Polyphons produced favorite tunes of the time throughout the early 1900s.
Presently collected, Polyphon music boxes sell for hundreds to thousands of dollars, based on age, cabinet size and shape, interior artwork, the number and condition of included working metal discs and overall performance.
Last year, a Polyphon music box like yours brought $600.
Question: Among some costume jewelry items I purchased over the years at various garage sales is a silver American Indian Thunderbird brooch decorated with an arrowhead and a wolf paw symbol. The pin is marked “UNCAS” under a bisected arrow. Could this be important American Indian jewelry? — R.W., Atlantic City
Answer: Your description of the pin and its UNCAS Manufacturing Company mark identifies it as one of the premiums offered by the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company during the early 1930s.
A second generation member of Philadelphia’s successful Wrigley’s Mineral Scouring Soap family, William Wrigley Jr. (1861-1932) moved to Chicago and opened a factory where he made baking powder and introduced chewing gum in 1893. A gifted salesman and advertiser, Wrigley bolstered his baking powder sales by offering free sticks of Wrigley’s chewing gum as premiums with every baking soda purchase. When he discovered the chewing gums were far more popular than the baking powder, his interest changed to gum promotion.
One of Wrigley’s popular efforts was the groundbreaking CBS Lone Wolf Tribe children’s radio show that followed the adventures of Chief Wolf Paw and his tribe during 1932 and 1933. Listeners who became members of the tribe received a pin like yours, as well as a Lone Wolf Tribe book when they sent in the number of Wrigley chewing gum wrappers, advertised as “wampum,” that qualified them for the prize.
This year, a silver 1932 Lone Wolf arrowhead membership pin bearing the UNCAS mark sold for $50.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
