Question: I would like to inquire about one of the ceramic cookie jars I inherited when a friend passed. She called it her “cow jumped over the moon” jar, and its round face looks like the jolly face of a man in the moon. The jar, 10 inches high and 8 inches wide, is decorated around its bottom with raised figures of a cat playing a fiddle, and a running dish and spoon. A cow resting on the jar’s lid serves as its handle. R.R.P. CO. ROSEVILLE OHIO NO 317” is impressed on the jar. I am curious about its maker, age and if it has any value as a collectible. E.G., Brigantine
Answer: Your “cow jumped over the moon” cookie jar, also known as “Hey Diddle Diddle” is one of a number of favorite ceramic items that decorated American kitchens from the mid 1940s to the mid 1950s
Marks on your piece indicate it is a model 317 cookie jar made by the Robinson Ransbottom Pottery Co. located in Roseville, Ohio, until it closed in 2005.
Founded in 1900 at Ironsport, Ohio, as a stoneware factory by four Ransbottom brothers, the firm merged with Robinson Clay Product Company of Akron, Ohio, in 1920 and later became Robinson Ransbottom Pottery of Roseville, Ohio.
Originally makers of garden ware, birdbaths, jardinieres and large vases, by the 1930’s the firm was specializing in the production of colorful, hand-painted ceramic kitchenware including popular cookie jars often enhanced with gilt. Favorite subjects included your jar as well as “Ol King Cole,” “Peter, Peter Pumpkin Eater” and World War II soldiers and sailors.
Folks who collect old cookie jars caution that copies of “Hey Diddle Diddle” made for some time by Treasure Craft and the Brush Pottery, are frequently offered online and at shows as original Robinson Ransbottom Pottery Co. items.
An authentic R.R.P. Co. 1940’s Model 317 “Hey Diddle Diddle” with some wear recently sold for $170.
Question: Several years ago, I bought an old Ronson ladies’ cigarette lighter at a house sale. It combines a lighter, compact and watch. Because the watch does not keep time well, I put the piece away. Recently, a friend mentioned a column you wrote about a similar Ronson lighter that did not include a watch and she suggested I contact you about mine. It is chromium and black enamel, 4 ½ inches wide, almost 3 inches high, with a lighter, powder compartment, mirror and a small watch below the lighter. “5036” is marked on its box. Your comments are appreciated. B. L.., Marlton
Answer: The Ronson ladies’ combination compact, lighter and watch, listed as a Catalog 5036 “QUEENPACT WITH WATCH” was introduced by Ronson in 1936. Ronson is the world renowned brand name derived from the family name of Louis V. Aronson (1870-1940) inventor, manufacturer of elegant, functional items and recipient of his first patent for a sparks-producing pocket lighter in 1910.
Some later Aronson patents were for safety matches, fuses, flints, a number of sparking toys and America’s first automatic lighter.
Your No. 5036 Ronson Queenpact’s engine-turned chromium and black enamel Art Deco-Modern design is credited by some Ronson experts as the work of talented artist and designer Frederick Kaupmann of Brooklyn, New York.
Kaupmann, who worked for Ronson from the late 1920s to the early 1940s, created a variety of unusual Ronson lighters combined with cigarette cases, compacts, jewelry, watches, inkwells, pencils, walking canes and a perfume dispenser.
Several Ronson 5036 Queenpacts with working lighters but defective watches fetched $350 to $400 each during the past two years.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.