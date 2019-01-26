Question: Several years ago at a house sale I paid $5 for a 12½-inch-high figure of a pale blue rearing horse on a white stand. There is a wreath of pastel flowers around the horse’s neck, and “Blue Grass” in script is written under the wreath. “Elizabeth Arden” is printed on the stand’s front. A family member recently suggested the piece might be a collectible, and I will appreciate anything you can tell me about Elizabeth Arden, “Blue Grass” and this strange statue. — E. C., Vineland
Answer: Born in Ontario, Canada, to English parents in 1884, Florence Nightingale Graham (later Elizabeth Arden) studied nursing and settled in New York City in 1908 where she opened her first Fifth Avenue Red Door beauty salon in 1910.
Arden’s first cosmetic line, launched in 1915, became highly successful as makeup became more socially acceptable. By 1922, she had opened a Parisian salon and expanded her rouge, powder, eye-make-up, lotions and cream lines as well as her international operations.
During the 1940s, Arden introduced “paint-on” liquid ladies’ hosiery, cosmetics for military women, in-store cosmetic makeovers and increased her Red Door spas.
A fan of thoroughbred horse racing, Arden established her Maine Chance Horse Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, in the 1930s and introduced her “Blue Grass” perfume, considered the first all-American scent, in 1934. Developed for her by celebrated perfumer George Fukes, it honored the scent of the grassy pastures where Arden bred her famous horses, including Jet Pilot, winner of the 1947 Kentucky Derby.
The pale blue ceramic, rearing horse with pastel flower wreath on a rectangular stand described by you is known as a store counter trade sign. The pieces decorated Elizabeth Arden cosmetic counters found in posh department and fashion stores.
In 2017, an example in excellent condition sold for $30.
Question: I have an unmarked white, opaque glass vase, 7½ inches high and 5 inches wide, with a fluted neck. My late mother-in-law used it to hold flowers many years ago. A molded portrait of Jefferson Davis is on one side of the flask, and General Robert E. Lee’s likeness is on the other. Each portrait is surrounded by a band of molded stars. I hope you can tell me if this is an antique, how old it is, who made it and its possible value. — A. M., Smithville
Answer: The milk glass, blown-in-mold item you have described showing a raised portrait of President of the Confederate States, Jefferson Davis, on one side and Confederate General, Robert E. Lee on the reverse, is one initially sold at a Civil War Centennial Celebration held at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in 1961.
It later appeared at other sites as a flask with a sheared mouth and was available at that time in shades of amber, blue and amethyst glass as well as opaque white.
Glass makers noted as having produced colored versions of the flask include L.E. Smith Glass Co. and Clevenger Bros. located in Clayton, Gloucester County.
Prices of Civil War Centennial Celebration portrait vases and flasks in excellent condition that sold during the past year have ranged from $15 to $25.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81 @hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
