Question: I recently bought some fashion accessories at a house sale. One of the items is a soft, small, pale blue enamel over metal mesh purse. The purse's silver tone metal frame is stamped "Mesh Whiting & Davis Bags," and "Poiret" is printed on a tag attached to the purse's silk lining. A friend mentioned that you answered a question about Whiting & Davis last year, and I would appreciate any information you can provide about the company, Poiret and my purchase. — S.V., Elmer
Answer: Originally founded as Wade Davis & Company, the Massachusetts silver shop was the precursor of Whiting & Davis, a partnership that made sterling silver Victorian jewelry. In 1892, the company designed its first mesh bag.
Throughout the early 20th century, Whiting & Davis produced popular, fine quality mesh handbags initially fashioned from sterling silver, gold, gold plate and vermeil. By the 1920s and 1930s, the company's most affordable base metal versions, screen-printed with Art Deco designs, were all the rage.
Master couturier, Paul Poiret, was one of France's leading fashion designers from 1900 to 1929. An artist who initially sold sketches to important French dressmakers, Poiret established his own fashion house in 1903. His elaborate designs for a series of Whiting & Davis costume handbags, launched as a 1923 special collection, ensured his association with the company for many years.
This year, an original Poiret Whiting & Davis mid-1920s enamel mesh purse bag like yours sold for $102.00.
Question: Years ago, I inherited a number of old cigarette lighters when my grandfather died. Although I gave most to family members, I kept a few and hope you can tell me something about my favorite. It is a 2 1/2-inch-long molded lighter shaped, textured and colored to resemble a large peanut. When the peanut's top is pulled off, a working cigarette lighter is revealed. "Planters" in dark brown script is printed on the lighter. Thank you for anything you can tell me about the lighter and if it is a collectible. — J.E., Absecon
Answer: The 1930s molded composition lighter was used to advertise Planters Nut and Chocolate Company, incorporated in 1908.
The American snack food firm was founded by fruit stand vendor and roasted peanut peddler Amedeo Obici of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He opened his first mass-production plant in Virginia in 1913.
The business is best recognized by its Mr. Peanut icon, an original design created in 1916 by a 14-year-old student who submitted his sketch of the anthropomorphic peanut to a Planters mascot contest.
Several months ago, a lighter like your grandfather's brought $39.00.
Information about collecting the vast array of Planters Peanuts memorabilia can be found by contacting Peanut Pals The Associated Collectors of Planters Peanuts Memorabilia at www.peanutpals.org. The group will hold its 41st Annual Peanut Pals Convention in Washington, D.C. from July 24-27.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
