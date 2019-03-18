What superfood comes to mind to help you live longer, aid in being less likely to have a heart attack, help with weight management, and decrease your risk for Type 2 diabetes?
Your daily intake of fiber.
While there’s a lot of talk today about your health in line with your intake of sugar, salt, calories and saturated fat, fiber is one very important part of your diet that doesn’t get as much buzz. And, did you know that fiber is actually referred to among health experts as the unsung hero of nutrition or miracle food? And for good reason!
In fact, while you hear a lot of disputes about what is good or bad in the diet world, high-fiber diets just don’t stir-up much debate among health experts. A study published earlier this year in The Lancet further supports the wisdom. Researchers reviewed nearly 250 studies and clinical trials conducted over 40 years, and found people who ate the most fiber experienced a 15 percent to 30 percent decrease in all-cause mortality as well as cardiovascular-related deaths in comparison to those who ate the least fiber.
Research also showed a high fiber intake was associated with less chronic disease among participants. That is, eating plenty of fiber-rich foods has been linked to a reduced risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and breast and colorectal cancers, while helping lower blood cholesterol levels and keeping body weight in check.
What is fiber — the ‘bulk or roughage’ found in plants?
It is a type of plant-based carbohydrate that, unlike other carbs, is not broken down into digestible sugar molecules. As a result, it is zero in calories. Fiber passes through your stomach and intestines into the porcelain throne relatively intact. It does a lot of work along the way.
The term dietary fiber is the kind you eat, and it comes in two forms: Soluble and insoluble:
• Soluble fiber: As its name implies, it dissolves in water to form a gel-like material that acts like a sponge, soaking up dietary fats and bile acids from the gut, preventing them from being absorbed by the body. It is found in apples, beans, lentils, oats/oatmeal, barley, peas, carrots and citrus fruit.
• Insoluble fiber: It does not dissolve in water and, as a result, promotes movement of material through your intestines, helping to clear them out. Insoluble fiber is found in whole-wheat flour, nuts, wheat bran, brown rice, tomatoes, cucumbers and a number of vegetables (cauliflower, potatoes).
While most plant-based foods contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, the amounts of each vary in different foods.
How much fiber to eat in a day?
While recommendations vary between professional organizations, they are within a similar range.
The Institute of Medicine, a highly regarded organization, makes recommendations based on gender and age:
• Adult men ages 50 and younger should consume 38 grams of fiber daily, and men 51 and older should consume 30.
• Adult women ages 50 and younger, should consume 25 grams of fiber daily, and women 51 and older should consume 21.
The Daily Reference Intakes (RDI) provides the following recommendations for children: Toddlers ages 1-3 years need about 19 grams daily; kids ages 4-8 need 25 grams a day; pre-teen (ages 9-13) girls need 26 grams, and boys 31 grams of fiber a day; and teen girls 26 grams, and boys 38 grams daily.
You can be an overachiever when it comes to feeding your body fiber, but remember that everybody is different, and you could experience discomfort (bloating, gas) when loading up on fiber-rich foods. Also, people who have low iron levels may also want to keep fiber consumption in check, as phytates — compounds found in plant foods like whole grains and beans — can interfere with iron absorption in the blood.
Health benefits
• Bowel movement normalization is fiber’s best-known benefit. By increasing stool bulk and softening it, it removes the “breaks” on constipation, keeping things moving. And if you are experiencing diarrhea, fiber serves to solidify the stool by absorbing water and adding bulk to it.
• Diverticulitis is helped by a high-fiber diet. Diverticulitis is a condition that occurs when abnormal pouches in the walls of the colon (diverticulosis) become inflamed. It softens and adds bulk to your stool, facilitating passage more easily, instead of getting stuck in the pouches.
• Colorectal cancer risk is decreased. While the mechanisms are not completely understood, it is believed fiber reacts with bacteria in the gut to form a chemical called butyrate that may cause cancer cells to self-destruct.
• Fewer food allergies. It is theorized that fiber helps produce a strain of bacteria called Clostridia that prevents particles of food such as peanuts or shellfish from entering the bloodstream from the gut, and eliciting the body’s allergic response.
• Keeping your heart healthy by lowering cholesterol. Soluble fiber soaks up bile acids, which are necessary for digestive processes, from the gut and prevents them from being absorbed into the body. With less bile acid available, your liver resorts to using cholesterol from the bloodstream to manufacture more bile acid. This decreases cholesterol levels and the formation of atherosclerosis inside blood vessels.
• Blood sugar regulation. Fiber causes your body to absorb from the gut and break down carbs more slowly. This blunts spikes in blood sugar levels. A more committed relationship with fiber may help you avoid having to go on insulin or incur the long-term debilitating complications from diabetes.
• Maintaining healthy weight. If it is not absorbed, it cannot add calories. Additionally, chewing fibrous foods is time-consuming. And because your stomach takes 20 minutes to signal to your brain that you are full and to “stop eating,” you are affording your body the opportunity to register that you are no longer hungry. And, you are getting more bang for your buck. Fiber adds bulk and makes a meal feel larger and linger longer.
How to consume more dietary fiber?
Before you start, determine your ideal recommended fiber intake. Also, certain conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease, you may need to consume less fiber. If you are unsure, or have other major health conditions, it is always wise to discuss with your doctor — who knows your body — what is best for you.
You should start gradually to avoid gastrointestinal distress such as diarrhea, gas, bloating and cramping. If you are eating only two servings of fruit or veggies a day, increase it to three servings for two weeks, then four servings after that, and adding other high fiber foods such as grains, until attaining your daily recommended intake.
Learn about what foods are high in fiber content and what an ideal fiber intake diet of yours should look like. For example, if your recommended intake is 25 grams, know what that looks like (five servings of fruit and veggies, one serving of legumes, and two servings of whole grain, etc). And, to achieve this, here are some tips:
• Fruit and veggies at every meal
• A bowl of steel cut oatmeal or other whole grain for breakfast
• Beans or legumes (protein-rich) as a main course and in lieu of a meat or side for lunch or dinner
• Whole grains such as barley, oats, brown rice, quinoa or couscous instead of refined carbs such as white bread, white rice or pasta
• Eat the “garbage” of fruit and veggies. For example, the stalks of broccoli, spinach or cauliflower are rich in fiber and other vitamins and nutrients. And, so are the skins of apple, the white parts of citrus fruit, or the core of pineapples
Lastly, you should increase water intake. Fiber is bulk that draws water from your body into your gut, and you could potentially become dehydrated and experience constipation. But, be cautious of caffeinated drinks. Caffeine is a diuretic and can dehydrate you.
Although fiber supplements can be helpful for those suffering with constipation, they should be viewed as an option for a limited duration in most cases. Whole foods are always best when it comes to getting the right amount of fiber. Supplements simply do not contain the “superpowers” that real foods do: vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. And, they have the potential to interact with prescription drugs. It is always wise to speak with your doctor about each over-the-counter supplement you are taking.
Research shows Americans are not eating enough fiber. Now is the time to take action to get more fiber — it’s your super power to potentially help reduce and prevent common diseases.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.