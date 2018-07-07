Question: I am inquiring about a seven-piece pottery water set composed of a round pitcher and six tumblers owned by a friend’s family during the 1940s. The pitcher and one tumbler are turquoise color and the other tumblers are green, yellow, ivory, red and dark blue. All are marked with a fancy “fiesta” logo and “H.L.Co USA.” Information about the set, its maker and possible sale as a collectible is appreciated. — A.R., Wildwood
Answer: H.L.Co USA that appears on your pieces is the mark of the Homer Laughlin China Co. Founded in 1874 at East Liverpool, Ohio, it was incorporated in 1896 and later moved to Newell, West Virginia.
“Fiesta” is the name of a very popular Homer Laughlin vitreous dinnerware line designed by an Englishman, Frederick Husten Rhead, and introduced in 1936. Originally offered in five bright colors, Fiesta ware — widely advertised from 1939 to 1943 — soon was considered America’s most popular tableware.
Following various pattern and color changes during the 1960s, Fiesta was discontinued in 1972 but reintroduced in 1986 after collectors began searching for original pieces.
Several 1940s Fiesta seven-piece water sets in very good to excellent condition recently sold for $100 to $150 each.
Question: Among some old compacts I bought at a garage sale is a small, gold-tone metal one that resembles a square pad. It has a tiny imprinted “HERMES” mark and the lid is decorated with “Hermes 24 Faubourg” in ornate engraving. The compact’s inside is empty and without a mirror. The seller suggested it might be a “perfume compact.” I hope you can provide some information about it, including value. — K.S., Linwood
Answer: The seller is correct. The piece you described, known as a solid perfume compact, was made by Hermes, a Parisian fashion house.
Hermes was initially established in 1837 by German Thierry Hermes (1801-1878) as a family business that made handcrafted horse bridles and carriage harnesses. The firm’s quality items soon captured the interest and dollars of European noblemen.
In 1880, Thierry’s son, Charles Emile Hermes (1815-1919) moved the business to 24 Faubourg, Paris, France, its present primary location. There, he opened the Hermes boutique in 1889.
By the 1920s, Hermes women’s line had become internationally famous. Soon, a number of Hermes stores were opened throughout Europe and a later shop operated in New York City. By 1951, Hermes had launched leather and silk products as well as its first perfume.
Your mid-1990s compact originally carried a round pop-in supply of Hermes “24 Faubourg” solid perfume. The scent was easily transferred from the pop-in to milady by her finger. Because it was removable, the scent’s pop-in could be replaced when necessary.
Prices paid this year for some empty compacts like yours ranged from $50 to $60.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
