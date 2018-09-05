Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am sick of spending a fortune on printer ink. I use Brother LC75 ink; can you find any deals on printer ink? —Bernadette M., Tuckerton
Dear Bernadette: If you go to Inkjets.com you can buy a “Compatible” high yield 10-pack of color and black ink regularly $61.95 on sale for $18.95, or if you buy two 10 packs they are $13.95 each. I emailed you the link. FYI: When my last printer gave up the ghost, I had so much ink left!
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My husband and I wanted to hold off buying a new outdoor grill until the Labor Day sales came around. We are looking for something with at least four burners. Any good deals this weekend? — Vickie, Manahawkin
Dear Vickie: The best deals I could find on clearance was first at Home Depot — and the sale ends Sept. 9, so don’t wait. Get a Dyna-Glo 5 Burner Gas Grill regularly $209 on sale for $159. I emailed you the link. Lowe’s has a similar deal and today is the last day also on a Permasteel five-burner gas grill with one side burner also on sale for $159. If you buy a Blue Rhino tank along with the grill, Lowe’s will fill it for you for free. If you put it on your Lowe’s credit card you can save another 5 percent.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Without spending a thousand dollars, can you find a desktop computer for me? Please no online deals. — Carl L.
Dear Carl: Go to Staples. They have a HP all-in-one desktop PC with an Intel Pentium Silver Processor, Windows 10, a 21.5 inch screen, 4GB Ram and 1TB harddrive on sale for $379.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I love to sew, but my eyes aren’t what they used to be. I need a self-threading sewing machine. Just in case I cannot get used to it or don’t like it, I want to be able to return it. Can you find me something locally? — Janice E., West Atlantic City
Dear Janice: Boscov’s has a Brother 27-Stitch sewing machine with an auto one-step buttonholer and an automatic needle threader regularly $129.99 on sale for $79.99.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Hatfield fresh or seasoned pork: half price.
• Two pound bag of Extra Jumbo 16 to 20 count shrimp: $13.76.
• Entenmann’s full line: half price.
• Apple or Pumpkin 10-pack of donuts: $5.
• Soft Soap liquid hand soap: 88 cents.
ShopRite
• Tuttorosso 28 ounce canned tomatoes: 12 for $8.88 with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Maxwell House coffee: $1.99 with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Bananas: 49 cents per pound.
• San Giorgio pasta: 88 cents.
• Striet’s 8- to 12-ounce egg noodles: 79 cents.
Tips
• Folgers 31.1 ounce Country Roast coffee is $5.99 at CVS.
• Crayola 24-pack crayons are 50 cents at Staples.
• All Generation Pet Theme toys are 20 percent off at Target.
• Barilla pasta is $1 at Dollar General.
• Sanctuary Stretch Slip Covers are half-price at Boscov’s.
• Assorted electronics, speakers, tablets, earbuds or 19-inch LED TV are all half-price at Rite Aid.
• A Champion 3650/4500W generator is on sale at Tractor Supply Co. for $279.99.
• A 10-pound bag of Idaho potatoes is $2.49 at Save A Lot. Mangos are 50 cents.
• All Sta Green grass seed and fertilizer is 20 percent off at Lowe’s.
• Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $4.99 and Folgers Decaf 8-ounce instant is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• Nicole’s Pumpkin Patch, Simply Fall or Halloween ribbon is half-price at A.C. Moore.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. E-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.