Within the past month, there have been as many as five known serious salmonella outbreaks nationwide, all with recalls. These concerns may have made you look twice since it reached some brands that you may have had stocked in your pantry or refrigerator.
Overall, 2018 has had a whirlwind of outbreaks. So why are foodborne illness outbreaks seeming to happen so often? Bill Marler, a food safety expert, recently said the increase in reports is likely due to both better monitoring and an actual uptick in cases of contamination.
Food poisoning remains a serious health problem in this country, causing an estimated 48,000,000 illnesses, 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths each year.
While state and local health departments stay diligent to protect our food supply, there is a lot you can do on your end, to stay safe as foodborne illnesses will always be a part of life.
Dr. Nina’s What You Need To Know: About Food Poisoning and Food Safety
Food poisoning, also called foodborne illness, is illness that comes from eating foods contaminated with certain bacteria, viruses, parasites or toxins. The onset of symptoms may occur within minutes to weeks and often presents itself as vomiting and diarrhea. Some people may experience fever, abdominal pain, cramping, headaches, and blood in the stool.
Bacteria and viruses are the most common cause of food poisoning. Some common culprits include Norovirus, Salmonella, E. Coli (Escherichia coli), Listeria, Campylobacter, and Shigella. And, too, toxins (both natural and chemical) as well as parasites such as protozoa, Toxoplasma, roundworms, and tapeworms can make you ill.
Anyone who consumes contaminated food or drink is at risk of getting a foodborne illness. However, certain groups — children under the age of 5 years, older adults, pregnant women and their unborn babies, and those with a weakened immune system (HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetics, and transplant patients) — are more susceptible to foodborne illness. In other words, they are more likely to get sick from contaminated food and, if they do get sick, the effects can be much more serious.
How does bacteria get in food? Infectious organisms or their toxins can contaminate food at any point of processing or production. Contamination can also occur at home if food is incorrectly handled or cooked.
And while the food industry takes a lot of precautions, there are ways germs can come through to the foods. And the same can be true for your food prep at home as germs are everywhere, on our skin, in our mouths, on our smart phones, soil, countertops and much more.
Germs may be present on food products when you purchase them or become cross-contaminated with pathogens transferred from cutting boards, utensils, surfaces, dirty hands and handling, or other foods.
And, it is convoluted as not all germs in our food systems are bad or dangerous to us. In fact, some bacteria are helpful in making cheese and yogurt, as an example. Conversely, bacteria that causes disease are called pathogens and when certain pathogens enter the food supply, it results in foodborne illness.
Prevention: There are a number of ways to help prevent food poisoning.
One of the ways is to stay “in the know” with recalls. To avoid contamination, throw out any products that are subject to a recall. Food manufacturers and distributors are able to identify contaminated foods not just by variety but by batches — and are good at tracking those items. And while it’s easy to toss those specific foods, there also have been cases of “recall creep,” when companies have discovered a contaminated ingredient was used elsewhere and later expand their recall list.
On the home front, the good news is that most cases of foodborne illnesses can be prevented with proper handling, cooking or processing of food to destroy pathogens. Experts make the following recommendations:
• Stay clean: Washing your hands is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself from foodborne illnesses, as well as other contagious illnesses such as the flu. Our hands are weapons of mass infection so make sure to wash them for at least 20 seconds (as long as it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice) with soap and water, and dry them before and after handling food and after using the bathroom, blowing your nose, changing diapers, and handling pets. Make sure to apply enough soap to cover all over your hands, and ensure you get not just your palms and fingers, but the back of your palms and fingers, and in between your fingers. When soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub, noting that it only kills the germs it comes in contact with, when drying.
Wash counters, cutting boards, utensils, and worktops with warm/hot, soapy water before and after preparing food, especially after they’ve been touched by raw meat, raw eggs, fish and veggies.
Wash dishcloths regularly and allow them to dry before you use them again. Dirty, damp cloths are the perfect place for germs to spread and mildew to grow.
• “Danger zone:” Because bacteria multiply rapidly between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, keep food out of this danger zone by storing it in the refrigerator or freezer or cooking it properly. Food should be cooked long enough and at a high enough temperature to kill harmful bacteria. And, using a food thermometer is the only way to ensure that you have reached the proper temperature. Poultry should be at least 165F/74C; ground meats 160F/71C; and beef, pork, lamb and veal (steaks, roasts, chops) 145F/63C.
When transporting cold refrigerated perishable foods (luncheon meats, cooked meats, chicken, and potato or pasta salads), keep them in an insulated cooler packed with several inches of ice, ice packs, or containers of frozen water. Additionally, preserve the cold temperature by keeping it out of the sun and replenishing the ice as soon as it starts to melt. And, consider packing canned beverages in one cooler and perishable food in another cooler. The beverage cooler may be opened frequently and can cause fluctuations in temperature. When a cooler is not an option, opt for foods that do not require refrigeration such as whole fruits, whole vegetables, hard cheeses, canned or dried meats.
• Leftovers: After cooking food that you plan to save for later, cool it as quickly as possible and refrigerate or freeze it. Also, plan on using any leftovers from the refrigerator within 2 days.
• Respect “use-by” dates: It is not wise to consume food or drink past its use-by date, even if it looks and smells fine. These use-by dates are not random or arbitrary but based on scientific tests that show how quickly harmful bugs can develop in the packaged food.
• Separate so you don’t contaminate: Improper handling of food, kitchen tools and surfaces can transfer germs. Never place cooked food on the same plate, chopping board, or serving tray that previously held raw food unless it has first been washed in hot, soapy water.
Store raw meat on the bottom shelf of the fridge, where it cannot touch or drip onto other foods.
• Throw it out when in doubt. If you aren’t sure if a food has been prepared, served or stored safely, discard it. Food left at room temperature too long may contain bacteria or toxins that can’t be destroyed by cooking. Don’t taste food that you’re unsure about — just throw it out. Even if it looks and smells fine, it may not be safe to eat.
What to do in case of suspected foodborne illness? Signs and symptoms may start within hours after eating the contaminated food, or they may begin days or even weeks later. Sickness caused by food poisoning generally lasts from a few hours to several days.
Many cases are mild and you can help speed recovery by resting, hydrating, beginning bland foods like rice, bananas, toast, and gelatin, and avoiding alcohol, nicotine, fatty and seasoned or spicy foods. But in some cases it may be so severe you need to go to the emergency room for treatment. If you are dehydrated, see blood in your vomit or stool, have diarrhea for more than 3 days, or experience neurological symptoms such as weakness, blurry vision, and an abnormal sensation of the body such as burning, tingling, or numbness (paresthesias), seek medical care right away. Don’t wait.
Food safety when traveling: Experts recommend consuming hot foods because heat kills germs; select packaged or dry foods such as chips and other factory-sealed items; and choose bottled, canned, or hot drinks (avoid tap water and ice in developing countries).
Remain vigilant and be aware of what you are eating and steps of prevention.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
