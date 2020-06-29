Are you ready to celebrate our nation’s birthday this weekend and to start moving toward the heart of summer?
Well, the sky can help you do both.
The thing most like fireworks in the heavens is a meteor shower. We don’t get one of those for a few more weeks, with summer’s strongest meteor shower, the Perseids, coming in August.
But what we do get is most of America experiencing full moon on the evening of the Fourth of July, Earth reaching its farthest from the sun that day, the moon forming a beautiful compact triangle with Jupiter and Saturn the night after the holiday — and more.
Among our upcoming wonders are the two biggest planets in the solar system soon both reaching their brightest and biggest in our sky — and a comet and its tail potentially becoming prominent by mid-July.
FULL MOON ON THE FOURTH OF JULY. Having the full moon fall on a major holiday is a rare event, only happening a few times in a human lifetime.
So just think how wonderful it is that this year, weather permitting, we can watch Fourth of July fireworks shooting past a round, brilliant full moon.
Now I must admit that technically those of us in the Eastern Time Zone actually have the moment of full moon occur at 12:44 a.m. on July 5. The rest of the U.S. experiences the exact time of full moon earlier in the evening, probably precisely when many fireworks displays will be held. But even here in New Jersey, the moon will be so close to exactly full in the evening that it will look full.
By the way, this full moon experiences an eclipse — but one of the slightest possible, so slight it is not detectable to the human eye. The moon passes through just the outermost, slightly darkened part of Earth’s shadow.
Our final twist on having the full moon on Independence Day: Later this year we will have two full moons in a month, and the second will fall on Halloween.
SUN IS FARTHEST ON FOURTH OF JULY. Most people are amazed when they hear that the Earth always reaches the far point on its orbit around the sun in early July.
Wouldn’t we expect our hottest weather to come when the sun was closest, not farthest?
The catch here is that Earth’s orbit is almost circular, so its distance from the sun doesn’t vary all that much.
What’s far more important in determining our climate, our seasons, is the tilt of Earth in relation to the sun.
This is the time of year when Earth’s Northern Hemisphere is tilted at nearly maximum toward the sun, thus leading to longer days, the sun passing higher in the sky, and a whole lot more heat reaching us.
How far from the sun is Earth at 7:35 a.m. on the Fourth of July? A mere 94,507,635 miles.
MOON-JUPITER-SATURN TRIANGLE AND MOON-MARS PAIRINGS. On the evening of July 5, the almost-full moon forms a compact triangle with the very bright Jupiter and bright Saturn.
The following weekend, July 11-12, you could go out after midnight (after the evenings of Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11) and see the moon fairly near the ever-brightening, orange-gold Mars.
A BRIGHT COMET ARRIVING? After two dud comets, Comet NEOWISE may come into naked-eye view during these next two weeks. My big coverage on it will be two weeks from today.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
