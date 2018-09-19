Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you please find a barbecue sauce called Bone Suckin? I do not want to have to buy a case online because I could not use it that fast. Santori’s Produce used to carry it but no longer do. —Patty W., Palermo
Dear Patty: How’s this! Lowe’s in Egg Harbor Township sells Bone Suckin Sauce for $5.99. It is in Aisle 27, Bay 9. You only have to buy one.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please help me find 10 zippered hoodie sweatshirts all the same color. Preferably black or white.
—Karen T., Cardiff
Dear Karen: ShopRite has this week Hanes Zipped Hoodies half price for $9.99. The picture in the ShopRite circular shows a black one! FYI: If you can get away with no zipper, A.C. Moore this week has hoodies on sale two for $15.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My friend has a set of Corelle dishes that do not look like the older type. Is there any deals on Corelle sets? Not really that fussy with a pattern.
—Theresa R.
Dear Theresa: A Corelle 16-piece set is on sale at Kohl’s this week, regularly $114.99, on sale for $89.99. Use the code CRISP30 and save an additional 30 percent, making your cost $62.99 if you order online. However, try Ross, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and the new place Gabe’s in Consumer Square, since you live in Mays Landing, you could get lucky.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to replace my old wooden dish rack that opens and closes. I have emailed you a picture of me holding it together! —Joyce, Mays Landing
Dear Joyce: Get a Threshold bamboo dish drying rack on sale at Target this week for $16.99. It looks very similar to yours.
Steals of the Week
Acme
•Tuttorosso 28 ounce canned tomatoes: $1.
•2-pound bag of seedless clementines: $2.99.
•Ronzoni pasta: $1.
•Ivins’ Ginger Snaps: $2.
•Domino 1 pound light, dark or powdered sugar: $1.
ShopRite
•Gorton’s Seafood: half price.
•Melitta coffee: $1.99 with the coupon in the ShopRite circular from Sunday’s Press.
•Wise potato chips: half price.
•One subject notebooks: 29 cents.
•Bialetti Easy Saute pans: half price.
Tips
•Folgers 25.1 ounce Country Roast coffee is $5.50 at Dollar General. A four pack of Red Bull is $5.95.
•Halloween costumes, masks and wigs are half price at Rite Aid.
•Get the Target App and get 20 percent off Hair Care & Skin Care, Bedding & Bath, Kids Toddler & Baby Apparel, and Frozen Pizza & Ice Cream when you use Cartwheel in the Target App.
•The Ninja Professional XL Blender or Nutri Ninja single serve blender is $99.99 at Kohl’s. Use the code CRISP30 to save an additional 30 percent if you order online.
•Dinnerware 12- to 16-piece sets are on sale at Boscov’s for $19.99. Choose from over 15 patterns.
•Starbucks DoubleShots are two for $3 at CVS.
•Nicole’s Kitchen Cupcake Stand, Jumbo Muffin Pans, 29-piece icing tip set, Cookie Press, Cupcake Carrier or Dessert Decorator regularly priced up to $29.99 all are on sale for $8.88 at A.C. Moore.
•Spooky Outdoor Decor and Graveyard Gang Skeleton Decor is 20 percent off at Big Lots.
•Macys has 30 percent off designers that rarely go on sale. Use promo code VIP at macys.com.
•Oscar Mayer Lunchables are $1 at Save A Lot.
•St. Louis Pork spareribs are $1.99 per pound at Aldi.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. E-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.