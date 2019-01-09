Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can we purchase clear Christmas storage containers? We have a lot of packing up to do! — Pam & Joe S., Seaview Harbor Marina
Dear Pam & Joe: Walmart had quite a few to choose from starting at $4.38 for a clear 17-quart container. Home Depot, Lowe’s, Big Lots, Michaels and Kmart also have sales on clear storage containers.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for Quaker Puffed Rice cereal. Neither ShopRite nor Acme is stocking it anymore. — Ron S.
Dear Ron: Funny, I checked the Quaker Oats website and the Puffed Rice picture is on there. However, when you go to where to buy that product it is not on there. I am guessing they stopped making it? Anyway, Walmart.com sells it, but it is out of stock on there, too. Walmart sells a knock-off brand, so I emailed you the link for that. Check the dollar stores; usually when a product is discontinued they would sell the end of it.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been unable to find Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Lemon Jasmine Tea. I used to always find it at ShopRite in EHT. I frequently shop at locations in EHT, Galloway, Hammonton and occasionally Somers Point to no avail either. I recently have looked in Walmart, Mays Landing and Target. I do see it on Amazon, but would rather go to a local store, please help! — Jeanne A. W.
Dear Jeanne: According to Walmart.com they sell it, but hurry, they only have four left. You get four boxes of 20 teabags for $24.38. I don’t know if that means they have four boxes or 16 boxes left. So if I were you, I would order all you can get if you like it. It sounds like it’s going to be discontinued. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find me a deal on compression socks for my husband. — Janet K., Egg Harbor Township
Dear Janet: This week at Walgreens, Cooper Fit Compression Socks are 25 percent off. Men’s Compression socks are $4.49 at Haband.com. If you sign up for their emails you get an additional 10 percent off. I emailed you the link.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Starkist 5-ounce solid white tuna: 88 cents.
• Entenmann’s donuts or chocolate chip cookies: half price.
• 14-count pack of mini store-baked croissants: $5.
• CeraVe skin care: 20 percent off.
• General Mills cereal: Two for $3 with an Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
• Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: $1.99.
• Half price three-pack of Men’s Hanes T-Shirts: $5.99.
• Almay or Revlon cosmetics: 25 percent off.
• Aquaphor or Eucerin products: half price. Save an additional $1, $2 or $3 with the Eucerin coupons and $1 or $2 with the Aquaphor coupons from Sunday’s Press.
• Nivea lotion: $3.99. Save an additional $1.50 off one or $4 off two with the coupons from Sunday’s Press.
• Nature Made vitamins: half price. Save an additional $2 with the coupon from Sunday’s Press if you buy two.
Tips
• All C9 Chapion and Ignite by SPRI fitness gear is 20 percent off at Target.
• Photo calendars are half price at Walgreens. Use promo code CAL2019.
• Home wall frames, shadow boxes, display cases and Expression tabletop frames are half price at Michaels.
• An HP 17.3-inch laptop computer with Intel Core i3 processor is $399.99 at Office Depot.
• A pound of Blue Diamond almonds is $5.99 at CVS.
• Get a 60-inch fireplace console regularly $499.99 on sale for $349.99 at Big Lots.
• Get 15 percent off Schlage electronic entry door locks and deadbolts at Lowes.
• A 159-piece drill/driving set is $19.98 at Home Depot.
• A Brita or PUR water filtration pitcher or filters are $16.99 at Rite Aid.
• A pineapple is $1.19 at Aldi. Haas large avocados are 59 cents.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. E-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.