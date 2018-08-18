Question: Years ago, my late grandmother received a 28-inch-long “Hilda” doll with a china head and soft body. Originally owned by her best friend’s mother, Hilda is marked “JDK Jr. 1914 Made in Germany 245.” I would like to know about the doll’s maker and possible value. — L.R., Linwood
Answer: Known as a Hilda character baby doll, your early 1900s model was made at the German porcelain factory founded by Johann Daniel Kestner Jr. “245” is the model number of Hilda’s bisque head.
Kestner’s company opened in 1805 and by the 1820s was producing dolls, doll heads and toys.
During the 1860s, following Kestner’s acquisition of the Ohrdruf porcelain factory, the firm offered many lines of baby, child, character and lady dolls.
They eventually were distributed in the U.S. by Borgfeldt, Horsman, Macy, FAO Schwartz and Sears. Kestner continued production until 1938, when it closed.
Kestner’s popular dolls were noted for their high-quality bisque heads, fine wigs or molded hair, glass sleep eyes, painted lashes and brows as well as bodies made of leather, cloth, wood or composition. Hilda, one of Kestner’s very famous dolls, was offered for sale in sizes ranging from 10 to 30 inches long.
Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the Kestner Hilda doll was a favorite of many doll collectors. Although the market has slowed since then, last year, a 28-inch-long Hilda in very good condition fetched $1,850, and this year a buyer paid $1,500 to own one.
Question: I would appreciate information including value about three painted, soft vinyl Snap, Crackle and Pop figures purchased for me by a friend during the 1970s. Although the 8-inch-high elves sat on a kitchen shelf for many years, they are in very good condition. — J.S., Waretown
Answer: Your elfin trio was offered to the public as a Kellogg’s Rice Krispies advertising premium in 1975.
Founded in 1906 by Will Keith Kellogg (1860-1951) and his brother Dr. John Harvey Kellogg at their Battle Creek, Michigan, sanitarium, the firm’s Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flakes Co.’s original name was changed to the Kellogg Co. in 1922. Kellogg’s was acquired by the Keebler Co. in 2001 and later sold again.
In 1933, Snap, Crackle and Pop were designed and created for Kellogg’s by magazine and book illustrator, Vernon Grant, to advertise the company’s Rice Krispies cereal.
The playful gnomes with long noses, pixie ears and tall hats initially promoted the noisy breakfast food on poster ads and radio commercials. In 1955, they made their TV debut. Over the years, their faces and clothing have been periodically changed and updated.
Most present asking prices for the sets range from $25 to $35, but one in very good condition recently sold for $65.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
