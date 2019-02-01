Question: Can you tell me anything about a 9-inch-long, 8-inch-high, 4-inch-deep metal lunch box my grandson purchased for $15 at a garage sale? It looks like a long wooden building, and "Hogan's Heroes" is written across its tin roof. Two men in military uniform, one young, the other old and fat, are standing in front of the building while several other uniformed men look out its windows. The lunch box is marked "Aladdin C-9." I know Hogan's Heroes was a TV show many years ago, but I did not watch it. I would like to share any information you can provide, including the lunch box's age, maker and collectible value, if any, with my grandson. — F. H., Linwood
Answer: "Hogan's Heroes" was an American TV sitcom that ran on the CBS network from 1965 to 1971. Set in a World War II German Prisoners of War camp, the show featured Bob Crane as Colonel Hogan, a captured prisoner. Hogan led other captured Allied airmen on a merry chase through 168 episodes spent outwitting Colonel Klink, the prison's German Commander. Hogan and Klink are the characters on the lunch box's front.
The Aladdin mark on your 1966 lunch box is that of Aladdin Industries, makers of lunchboxes, stoves, kerosene and electric lamps and thermal storage containers. Founded as the Mantle Lamp Company of America at Chicago in 1908 by Victor S. Johnson, Sr. (1882-1943) the company's name was changed to Aladdin in 1926. Following World War II, the firm moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and later to Dayton, Ohio.
Prices paid during the last six months for several Aladdin Industries Hogan's Heroes 1966 lunchboxes without dents, dings, scratches, rust or blemished graphic art, ranged from $170 to $350, based on condition, and if an original matching thermos was included in the sale.
Question: Years ago, my late mother was given a box of fancy family heirloom china dishes. Although the cups, saucers and plates were often used, the service pieces were not. Among the small, never-used items is a colored, china three-handled toothpick holder, 3 1/2 inches high, showing two seated men in old-fashioned clothing on a tan background. One man is playing a flute, and the other a mandolin. The piece's bottom is marked with a blue "Royal Bayreuth Pt. Priv 1794" stamp. I would appreciate anything you can tell me about the toothpick holder and why it is part of a fine dinner set. — M. V., Point Pleasant
Answer: Your tri-handled, antique toothpick holder was made by the Royal Bayreuth factory, a Bavarian firm that began producing fine quality items in 1794. Since then, delicate, desirable Royal Bayreuth dinnerware, coffee and tea sets as well as figures and unique novelty items have been treasured by families throughout the world for generations.
Enhanced with hand-painting or applied decals and metal or pearlized accents, Royal Bayreuth's vibrant, whimsical ornamental and utilitarian items have linen, satin and high gloss finishes and are available in many shapes and sizes.
Your toothpick holder is one of the company's "Peasant Musicians" series items made from 1900 to 1902. Other Peasant Musicians pieces include small bowls, pitchers, candle holders and matchbook holders.
Wooden toothpicks, initially offered from the early to mid 1800s in America as a tool for cleaning teeth quickly, were so popular by the 1870s that many found their way to the best dining tables. There, they were offered as status symbols in fine china, precious metal and crystal holders.
Some Royal Bayreuth Peasant Musicians toothpick holders like yours in very good condition recently sold for $27 to $45.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81 @hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
