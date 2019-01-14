Will it be clear late this Sunday night? I sure hope so. For that is the time for a total eclipse of the moon, possibly the most beautiful sky-sight of the year. One of the other best astronomy events of 2019 — a meeting of the two brightest planets — is happening over this week and next.
Loveliness of total lunar eclipses
How marvelous is a total lunar eclipse? It’s a chance to see the red of all our world’s sunrises and sunsets at once projected onto the face of the moon. It’s a chance to see visible proof that Earth’s shadow — and therefore Earth — is round. It’s even a chance, far from city lights, to see several thousand stars in one hour come magically into view.
Where to see it
If you want get free looks at the eclipse through some of New Jersey’s finest telescopes, the South Jersey Astronomy Club (SJAC) is holding a special “Skywatch” at Belleplain State Forest. Please be advised that you probably would want to arrive at about 10:30 p.m. or even later (see our timetable below). Be sure to check the SJAC website (www.sjac.us) for information—especially for a go/no go decision based on the weather.
The only other public eclipse-watch I know of in South Jersey is the big one at Rowan University (see rowan.edu/planetarium for details).
Are you up to driving and dealing with the cold late in the night? It’s a shame to miss telescopic views of the eclipse, but if you stay at home (with all its heat and conveniences) you can certainly enjoy the eclipse immensely even just with your unaided eyes (and binoculars).
Eclipse timetable
This is New Jersey’s first total lunar eclipse in more than three years and not since 2010 have we had one high in a clear, dark sky. The fact it occurs so late would be a problem on most Sundays but, wonderfully, many people will be off from work (and school) the next day (MLK Day). So let’s review the different stages of the eclipse and what to look for.
9:35 p.m.: Moon enters penumbra. The “penumbra” is the outer, much lighter part of Earth’s shadow. It isn’t really visible at the very start or very end of an eclipse.
Around 10:10 p.m.: First visibility of penumbra. By about this time you should start seeing a slight shading on the left edge of the moon.
10:34 p.m.: Partial eclipse begins. Within just a few minutes of this time, you should see a first dark bite out of the left side of the moon—the moon entering the “umbra,” Earth’s dark central shadow.
10:34 p.m. to 11:41 p.m.: Deeper into the umbra. The curved edge of the umbra proves our planet is round. (In telescopes, the umbra is eerie to watch creeping across each lunar crater and mountain in turn — and may have a blue border). As ever more of the moon gets covered, you may see the first traces of red in the umbra and, if you’re many miles from city lights, the stars coming out by the thousands.
11:41 p.m.: Total eclipse begins. For the next 62 minutes much of the totally eclipsed moon should look some shade of red but other colors may be present too and the moon’s upper edge should be brighter, maybe even with some yellow.
12:12 a.m.: Mid-eclipse.
12:44 a.m.: Total eclipse ends. The first sliver of moon exiting the umbra may look spectacularly bright and yellow. The rest of the eclipse is somewhat anticlimactic with the umbra moving off (partial eclipse ends at 1:51 a.m.), last visibility of penumbra (around 2:15 a.m.) and penumbra off moon (2:50 a.m.).
Conjunction of Venus, Jupiter
The brightest planet, Venus, is spectacular in the southeast, before and during dawn. But during this week and next, the also bright Jupiter slowly drifts up past Venus. Best time to look is about 6 to 7 a.m. The closest pairing is next Tuesday, when Venus and Jupiter are little more than the width of your thumb at arm’s length apart.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.