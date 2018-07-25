Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I was wondering if you know how or where I could sell a mink stole. My mom passed away and I have no use for it. I would appreciate any help you could give me. — Kruvolo
Dear Kruvolo: You could advertise your mink in the Bargain Box of The Press. Also, you could take it to a consignment shop and see if they could sell it for you. If you are on Facebook, take a picture of it and post it on your page, and ask your friends to post it on their pages.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Please find small end tables for my bed. No wider than 14 inches and cheap! — Dave P.
Dear Dave: Square Accent tables, 12 inches square in light or dark wood, are $19.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I am throwing a small baby shower for my sister. Can you find different-size glass containers to fill with an assortment of candies? — Candace M., Atlantic City
Dear Candace: This week at A.C. Moore, glass vases, terrariums and bowls are 40 percent off. Try Dollar Tree, too.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I would like to find an inexpensive clothes steamer. I hate to iron, and without spending a fortune I would like to try one. — Susan B., Marmora
Dear Susan: Get a Joy Mangano “My Little Steamer” at Bed Bath & Beyond for $19.99. Save an additional 20 percent off with a coupon you can print at their website.
STEALS OF THE WEAK
Acme
• Pompeian Extra Virgin 48-ounce olive oil: $9.99.
• Entenmann’s full line: Half price.
• Cherries: $2.99 per pound.
• Premium lump crab cakes: $2.69 each.
• Hatfield Italian sausage: $3.50 per pound.
ShopRite
• A&W, Sunkist, Canada Dry Ginger Ale or Seltzer: Three 2-liter bottles for $1.50 with the coupon on the front page of Sunday’s Press.
• Boneless sirloin steak: $4.99 per pound.
• One pound of ShopRite butter quarters: $1.99 with the coupon in their circular in Sunday’s Press.
• Revlon and Almay cosmetics: 25 percent off.
• Bic Brite five-pack highlighters: $1.49.
• Good Cook Saute pans: half price.
Tips
• Veal loin porterhouse chops are $9.99 per pound at JR’s Fresh Market. Eggland’s Best large eggs are $1.99 per dozen.
• Honey Bunches of Oats cereal is $1.97 at Rite Aid.
• A pound of strawberries is $1.29 at Aldi. Cherries are $1.59 per pound.
• A case of Just Basic bottled water is $2.22 at CVS.
• A.C. Moore’s entire selection of Store it by Nicole or Decorative Boxes are 40 percent off.
• Beef rib eye bone-in steaks are $4.99 per pound at Save-A-Lot.
• Orbit or Wrigley’s 5 gum, 14 to 15 pieces, is 89 cents are Walgreens.
• Take $5 off a $25 purchase or $10 off a $40 purchase on kids’ 4-16 apparel, accessories and shoes at Target with the coupons in their circular from Sunday’s Press. Room Essentials LED lamps are $5.99.
• Ladies summer dresses are $4.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• Morphe 35-color palette of eye shadow, regularly $23, is on sale for $15 at Ulta Beauty. Save an additional $3.50 with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Outdoor chair cushions are on sale for half price through Saturday at Boscov’s.
