Question: For several generations, our family has owned an unusual circular, cast-iron Christmas tree stand. It is 14 inches in diameter, covered with white glitter and ringed with 10 large poinsettia blossoms, each with a socket for a small, colored flame-type light bulb. “NOMA” is stamped on the underside of the stand. We are curious about its age, maker and possible worth as a collectible. — B.B., Pleasantville
Answer: The description of your family’s Christmas treasure identifies it as one of the light-up tree stands made during the 1920s by NOMA, the National Outfit Manufacturer’s Association. Originally a trade association, NOMA later became the Noma Electric Co.
Thomas Edison is credited with the first strand of electric lights which he hung around his New Jersey laboratory during Christmas 1880. However, the decorative strands were not offered to the public until 1917.
That year, Albert Saddacca and his family, owners of a novelty lighting firm, began selling strands of Christmas lights to their customers.
In 1923, the lights were chosen to illuminate America’s National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.
Currently, NOMA strands like yours are collected by folks who enjoy decorating their Christmas trees with antique trimmings.
Recent prices paid for similar painted, glittered and rewired early NOMA cast-iron stands have ranged from $90 to $165. Sets with old wiring can be purchased for $10 to $75.
Question: When my daughter was born in 2002, an elderly neighbor gave me a rattan baby carriage that was her family heirloom. Although I never used the carriage, my daughter often wheeled her dolls around in it when she was young. The 46-inch-long tan carriage with black metal trim and rubber wheels has a brass tag that reads, “The Rattan Mfg. Co. New Haven Connecticut.” Can you tell me anything about this carriage’s maker and if it is salable at this time? — C.M., Haddonfield
Answer: The firm that made the carriage began production of rattan items in 1870. It later was incorporated and eventually became part of the prestigious Heywood-Wakefield Co.
During the period you received your neighbor’s gift, there was a moderately strong market for all things Victorian and Edwardian, including wicker and rattan baby cribs, high-chairs, strollers and carriages.
With the exception of some extraordinary examples, today’s prices paid for many rattan baby carriages in perfect condition range from $80 to $120.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
